4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Investors edgy on geopolitical woes; Philippines up
April 10, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Investors edgy on geopolitical woes; Philippines up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Krishna V Kurup
    April 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded
cautiously on Monday with rising geopolitical worries souring
investor sentiment, but the Phillipines eked out gains
led by financial and real estate stocks.
    Broader Asian stocks slipped, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling for a
third session.    
    "There is a bit of risk-off sentiment after last week's U.S.
air strike in Syria and the news saying that the U.S. military
is sending an aircraft carrier group near the Korean peninsula,"
said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with AB Capital Securities.
    After the United States launched missile strikes on a Syrian
air base alleged to have launched a deadly poison gas attack on
Syrian civilians, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that
the strikes were a warning to other nations, including North
Korea.
    A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western
Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a
U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about
North Korea's advancing weapons programme.
    Phillipine shares closed 0.5 percent higher with foreign
investors buying stocks worth a net 466.7 million pesos.
    "We were really expecting the market to trade more
inactively given the long holidays. Somehow, there continues to
be some buying from investors given the recent spate of positive
news reflecting the fundamentals of the market," said Astro del
Castillo, managing director of First Grade Finance.
    GT Capital Holdings rose 4.4 percent, while SM
Prime Holdings finished 1.3 percent higher.
    Indonesian shares closed slightly down, with index
of the region's 45 most liquid stocks closing 0.3
percent lower.
    Financials were the biggest losers, with Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk Pt shedding 1.2 percent.
    Thailand and Malaysia declined marginally,
while Vietnam closed 0.3 percent higher.
    
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day
    
    
  Market             Current        Prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore          3181.45        3177.27       0.13
  Bangkok            1581.19        1583.53       -0.15
  Manila             7617.91        7583.75       0.45
  Jakarta            5644.299       5653.486      -0.16
  Kuala Lumpur       1739.52        1741.72       -0.13
  Ho Chi Minh        729.87         727.95        0.26
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market             Current        End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore          3181.45        2880.76       10.44
  Bangkok            1581.19        1542.94       2.48
  Manila             7617.91        6840.64       11.4
  Jakarta            5644.299       5296.711      6.56
  Kuala Lumpur       1739.52        1641.73       5.96
  Ho Chi Minh        729.87         664.87        9.8
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

