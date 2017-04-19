SE Asia Stocks-Lower as risky assets fall out of favour

By Rushil Dutta April 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday as investors fled to safer assets ahead of the French presidential election. France's presidential election is closely watched as the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro candidates among the four seen still in contention to make it to a second round two weeks after Sunday's ballot. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May calling for early general elections ahead of negotiations to leave the EU added to the general sense of wariness. "I think there is risk-off sentiment in the markets right now following last night's surprise announcement regarding the snap elections in the UK," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with AB Capital Securities. "There is also a lot of uncertainty ahead of the first round of French elections." Asian stocks excluding Japan hit their lowest since mid-March. Philippine shares lost 0.9 percent as telecom, consumer and energy stocks declines, with telecom giant PLDT Inc the biggest loser on the benchmark. Singapore shares trimmed some earlier losses to end 0.4 percent lower as weakness in oil continued to plague energy stocks. Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries were among the index's biggest losers, down 2.6 percent and about 2 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares were largely unaffected by inflation data released earlier showing consumer price inflation hit an eight-year high in March, albeit slightly below a forecast in a Reuters poll. As an exception, Vietnam shares gained. Indonesian stock markets were closed as Jakarta holds the second round of gubernatorial elections with the incumbent Christian governor, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, and his Muslim opponent neck and neck in the race to lead Indonesia's capital. A quick sample count of over half the vote by Indikator Politik showed Anies Baswedan was ahead with 58 percent of the votes versus 42 percent for Purnama. The election campaign - which has been among the most divisive in the city's history - has been marred by religious and ethnic tension over the blasphemy trial of Purnama, who is accused of insulting Islam. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3126.28 3137.54 -0.36 Bangkok 1567.19 1574.42 -0.46 Manila 7522.98 7588.98 -0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1738.95 1740.6 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 716.77 714.93 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3126.28 2880.76 8.52 Bangkok 1567.19 1542.94 1.57 Manila 7522.98 6840.64 10.00 Kuala Lumpur 1738.95 1641.73 5.92 Ho Chi Minh 716.77 664.87 7.80 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)