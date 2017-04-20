FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as caution prevails ahead of French elections
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as caution prevails ahead of French elections

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets trod with
caution on Thursday in the absence of economic cues while
uncertainties around the upcoming French elections muted global
risk appetite.
    The sense of caution was exacerbated by weakness on Wall
Street and overnight decline in commodity prices, especially
oil.    
    The French presidential elections will be closely watched as
the stakes for investors are high, with two anti-EU, anti-euro
candidates among the four seen still in contention to make it to
a second round two weeks after Sunday's ballot.

    Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, helped by
industrials and consumer stocks, with Jardine Matheson Holdings
 gaining 2.3 percent.
    Keppel Corp fell 1.4 percent, while Sembcorp
Industries reversed earlier losses to add 0.3 percent.

    Indonesian shares, which see-sawed earlier in the
session, closed down 0.2 percent. 
    The market was closed on Wednesday for gubernatorial
elections in Jakarta.
    Polls showed that incumbent Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja
Purnama, seen by some analysts as foreign investor-friendly, had
lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
    Philippine shares shares finished 0.5 percent higher
as consumer and energy stocks powered through, with food
packaging firm San Miguel Corp rising 2.8 percent. 
    Vietnam shares moved within a tight range and
finished down 0.6 percent, while Thailand posted a slight
decline.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
 Change on day                                      
 Market                   Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3137.88   3126.28         0.37
 Bangkok                  1566.28   1567.19         -0.06
 Manila                   7563.45   7522.98         0.54
 Jakarta                  5595.306  5606.517        -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur             1741.61   1738.95         0.15
 Ho Chi Minh              712.66    716.77          -0.57
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3137.88   2880.76         8.93
 Bangkok                  1566.28   1542.94         1.51
 Manila                   7563.45   6840.64         10.60
 Jakarta                  5595.306  5296.711        5.64
 Kuala Lumpur             1741.61   1641.73         6.08
 Ho Chi Minh              712.66    664.87          7.20
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.