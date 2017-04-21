FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Wall Street rally, signs of recovery in commodities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Wall Street rally, signs of recovery in commodities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Rushil Dutta
    April 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday, tracking gains across Asia as investors took heart from
a Wall Street rally on bets of strong earnings and tax reform in
the United States.    
    Sentiment was also helped by a recovery in commodity prices.
Iron ore and steel futures in China jumped, while Shanghai base
metals rose on the back of robust gains in overnight London
trading and buoyant equity markets.
    Crude oil traded steady, but was set for its biggest weekly
drop in about a month.  
    There was a moderate bid against risky assets, supported by
oil price movements and as French elections seemed more
predictable, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset
Sekuritas Indonesia.
    French centrist Emmanuel Macron is set to come out on top in
the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday as
far right leader Marine Le Pen fell further behind him, a poll
showed.
    Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday launched
a trade probe against China and other exporters of cheap steel
into the U.S. market, raising the possibility of new tariffs.

    But shares of most Asian steelmakers rose, deflecting the
first salvo of the long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign.
   
    Asian shares excluding Japan rose 0.6
percent, heading for a second straight session of gains.
    Indonesian shares rose 0.6 percent, helped by gains
in consumer and telecom stocks. Conglomerate Astra International
Tbk PT was 2.6 percent higher.
    The central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged on
Thursday for the sixth straight meeting, saying the current
level was consistent with its efforts to maintain stability.

    Malaysian shares gained 0.6 percent with consumer
and financial stocks leading near broad-based gains.
    Malayan Banking and CIMB Group Holdings
were up about 2 percent each.
    Singapore shares rose 0.5 percent with oil and gas
stocks bouncing back, while Thai stocks climbed 0.3
percent, helped by basic materials.
    Thai petrochemical producer Indorama Ventures Pcl
climbed 0.7 percent.
    For the week, most Southeast Asian stock markets were down.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0535 GMT
 Market                   Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3153.47   3137.88         0.50
 Bangkok                  1571.29   1566.28         0.32
 Manila                   7590.92   7563.45         0.36
 Jakarta                  5630.891  5595.306        0.64
 Kuala Lumpur             1751.86   1741.61         0.59
 Ho Chi Minh              714.83    712.66          0.30
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3153.47   2880.76         9.47
 Bangkok                  1571.29   1542.94         1.84
 Manila                   7590.92   6840.64         11.00
 Jakarta                  5630.891  5296.711        6.31
 Kuala Lumpur             1751.86   1641.73         6.71
 Ho Chi Minh              714.83    664.87          7.50
 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.