4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise as risk appetite gets Wall Street boost; Indonesia up 1.2 pct
April 21, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as risk appetite gets Wall Street boost; Indonesia up 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday as risk sentiment received a boost from a Wall
Street rally on hopes of strong earnings and a U.S. tax reform,
and a mild recovery in commodity prices. 
    The Indonesian benchmark index rose 1.2 percent, its
biggest intraday gain since mid-March, bringing the weekly gain
to 0.9 percent.
    The session's gains were concentrated in telecom and
consumer stocks, with conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT
 gaining 6.7 percent.
    Southeast Asian stocks reflected broader Asian sentiment
, as investors were unfazed by a U.S. trade probe
on Chinese steel exports, with Asian steelmakers  mostly steady
or higher.
    Analysts also ascribed the session's gains to lessened
apprehensions around the first round of French Presidential
elections this weekend.
    French centrist Emmanuel Macron is set to come out on top on
Sunday as far right leader Marine Le Pen fell further behind
him, a poll showed.
    Malaysia gained 0.8 percent, bringing the week's
gains to 1.5 percent, helping it post its best weekly
performance since mid-March.
    The day's gains were driven by financials and consumer
shares, with Malayan Banking adding 3.5 percent.
    Philippine and Thai shares added about 0.2
percent each, but lost 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively, on the week.
    Vietnam shares ended little changed.
    Indonesian markets will remain closed on Monday for a public
holiday, while Malaysia markets will be closed for a holiday
marking the installation of the new King.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
 Change on day                                      
 Market                   Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3139.83   3137.88         0.06
 Bangkok                  1570.02   1566.28         0.24
 Manila                   7578.16   7563.45         0.19
 Jakarta                  5664.475  5595.306        1.24
 Kuala Lumpur             1756.05   1741.61         0.83
 Ho Chi Minh              712.41    712.66          -0.04
                                                    
 Change on year                                     
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3139.83   2880.76         8.99
 Bangkok                  1570.02   1542.94         1.76
 Manila                   7578.16   6840.64         10.80
 Jakarta                  5664.475  5296.711        6.94
 Kuala Lumpur             1756.05   1641.73         6.96
 Ho Chi Minh              712.41    664.87          7.20 
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

