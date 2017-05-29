FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most end down; Philippines hits 3-wk closing high
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end down; Philippines hits 3-wk closing high

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    May 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
down on Monday in the absence of catalysts, with the Chinese and
U.S. markets closed for holidays.
    Philippine shares, however, eked out a 0.2 percent
gain to close at a near three-week high.
    Investors remained on the sidelines in Southeast Asia as
they await China's factory activity data due later in the week,
said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB
Capital Securities.
    Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its
slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous
stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt -
a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.

    Earlier in the day, North Korea fired at least one
short-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea off its
east coast, but did little to jar investor sentiment.

    Asian stocks excluding Japan were down about
0.2 percent after rising earlier in the session following gains
on Wall Street, which hovered around record highs on Friday.

    Malaysia ended 0.4 percent lower, dragged by
chemical producer Petronas Chemicals Group falling as
much as 2 percent.
    Singapore shares dropped 0.2 percent, as losses in
consumer goods stocks such as Wilmar International Ltd
and Thai Beverage Pcl wiped out gains in index
heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and Hongkong Land
Holdings Ltd.
    The Jakarta SE Composite index was pulled slightly
under by telecommunication giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
 dipping as much as 2.5 percent.        
    Philippine shares closed at their highest since May 9,
driven by real estate stocks. SM Prime Holdings hit a
record high, while Ayala Land climbed to its highest in
more than nine months.
    Selective buying of property stocks lifted the index, said
Jeffrey Lucero, an equity research analyst with RCBC Securities,
adding: "hopefully, we will still see some signs of foreign
buying into this week."
    Thai stocks lost about 0.1 percent, while Vietnam
 ended up 0.4 percent, continuing to hover around
nine-year highs, led by gains in energy stocks.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3214.55      3219.42         -0.15
  Bangkok         1568.17      1569.27         -0.07
  Manila          7886.03      7867.49         0.24
  Jakarta         5712.331     5716.815        -0.08
  Kuala Lumpur    1764.89      1772.3          -0.42
  Ho Chi Minh     746.25       743.41          0.38
                                               
  Change on year                               
                                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3214.55      2880.76         11.59
  Bangkok         1568.17      1542.94         1.64
  Manila          7886.03      6840.64         15.28
  Jakarta         5712.331     5296.711        7.85
  Kuala Lumpur    1764.89      1641.73         7.50
  Ho Chi Minh     746.25       664.87          12.23
 


 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.