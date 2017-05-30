SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower; Singapore at 1-mth closing low

By Chris Thomas May 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets finished lower on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, for lack of cues, with several major markets closed for holidays. Concerns about a Greek bailout, early Italian elections and comments by the European Central Bank chief about the need for continued stimulus sapped risk appetite and weighed on Asian stocks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent. "Starting tomorrow, markets may be more active because we're going to see major economic data," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand), referring to China's factory activity data, due on Wednesday. In addition, Thailand will release April trade data, which will help predict second quarter economic growth, Rakpong said. Thailand's customs-cleared exports are expected to have risen for a second straight month in April from a year earlier, a Reuters poll found. Singapore shares extended losses into a third session, hitting its lowest close since May 1. "We had some geopolitical concerns rearing its head in the Asian morning," said Emmanuel Ng, a strategist at OCBC, Singapore. "Also, net bond and equity inflows into the region are experiencing a little bit of a slowdown in recent sessions." The city-state's top financial stocks took a dive, with United Overseas Bank (UOB) and DBS Group Holdings falling as much as 1.5 percent each, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp dropped 1.1 percent. Singapore's central bank has fined UOB for breaches of anti-money laundering rules for transactions related to Malaysia's scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB. Philippine shares closed at its lowest in nearly a week, pulled down by real estate stocks. Ayala Land fell as much as 1.4 percent, while SM Prime Holdings slid 0.5 percent after hitting a record high in the previous session. Vietnam fell as much as 1.1 percent, its biggest drop in more than six weeks. Vinamilk, the country's largest dairy company, was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 1.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3204.79 3214.55 -0.30 Bangkok 1568.57 1568.17 0.03 Manila 7860.77 7886.03 -0.32 Jakarta 5693.391 5712.331 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1765.34 1764.89 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 738.21 746.25 -1.08 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3204.79 2880.76 11.25 Bangkok 1568.57 1542.94 1.66 Manila 7860.77 6840.64 14.91 Jakarta 5693.391 5296.711 7.49 Kuala Lumpur 1765.34 1641.73 7.53 Ho Chi Minh 738.21 664.87 11.03 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Additional reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)