3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Philippines hits 3-wk closing high
June 1, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Philippines hits 3-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its biggest
gain in more than three weeks after the country's much-awaited
tax reform bill cleared a  parliamentary hurdle on Wednesday.
    The bill, cleared by the lower house of Congress, still
needs Senate approval and is critical to President Rodrigo
Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure
spending and fiscal efficiency to promote growth.
    The Philippine index surged as much as 1.3 percent
and closed at its highest in more than three weeks, with telecom
and real estate stocks boosting the index. 
    PLDT Inc, the biggest telecom stock by market
value, jumped to its highest in nearly nine months, while real
estate developer Ayala Land gained 3.3 percent. 
    Property stocks are among the main beneficiaries of the
bill, said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities, adding
that the bill's passing could help the market breach the 8,000
level. The market closed at 7,927.49.
    Singapore shares posted their biggest gain in more
than four weeks, boosted by telecom and financial stocks.
    Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) shares
climbed as much as 1.6 percent to their highest in more than
seven weeks, while the city-state's top lenders DBS Group
Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and
United Overseas Bank clocked gains in the range of 0.7
percent to 1 percent.
    Reports that internet provider MyRepublic Ltd is seeking
private equity backing for local wireless carrier M1 Ltd
 has shored up buying interest in telecom stocks, said
Wong Kok Hoong, sales trader at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte
Ltd.
     Meanwhile, Thailand's annual headline consumer prices
unexpectedly dropped for the first time in 14 months, government
data showed, giving the central bank room to keep interest rates
low to aid economic recovery.
    Thai shares closed marginally higher after gaining
as much as 0.3 percent in the session.
    Malaysia fell to their lowest since May 5, with
telecom firm Axiata Group hitting a
two-and-a-half-month low.
    Vietnam shares gained as much 0.6 percent, while
Indonesia was closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3235.96      3210.82         0.78
  Bangkok         1563.11      1561.66         0.09
  Manila          7927.49      7837.12         1.15
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.11      1765.87         -0.16
  Ho Chi Minh     741.8        737.82          0.54
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3235.96      2880.76         12.33
  Bangkok         1563.11      1542.94         1.31
  Manila          7927.49      6840.64         15.89
  Kuala Lumpur    1763.11      1641.73         7.39
  Ho Chi Minh     741.8        664.87          11.57
 
    


 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

