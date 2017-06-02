FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking broader Asia on upbeat U.S. data
June 2, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking broader Asia on upbeat U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on investor optimism
after upbeat U.S. manufacturing and employment data suggested
the world's largest economy was picking up speed.
    The ADP private sector employment report showed 253,000 jobs
were added in May, well above the 185,000 estimated by
economists polled by Reuters, while another report showed
factory activity ticked up in May after two straight months of
contraction.
    The ADP report could signal a strong government payrolls
report on Friday that includes hiring in both public and private
sectors, which would cement expectations for a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve in two weeks.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained as much as 0.7 percent to its highest in
more than two years, while each of the major U.S. stock indexes
hit record highs overnight. 
    Investors in Southeast Asia will now watch credit valuations
closely as asset prices continue to rise in the light of a
strengthening U.S. economy, said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst
with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.  
    Philippine shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to
trade above the 8,000 level for the first time in more than  
three weeks, though sharp losses in casino and travel-related
stocks following an attack on a casino capped the gains.
    At least 36 people died after a gunman burst into a Manila
casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight, a
spokesman for the Philippine president said, in what officials
believe was a botched robbery attempt.
    Travellers International Hotel Group, the owner of
the casino, fell as much as 9.4 percent in its biggest intraday
drop in 17 months. 
    Alliance Global Group, a joint venture partner in
Travellers International, declined as much as 3.7 percent.
    JG Summit Holdings and GT Capital Holdings
 led the gains.
    Singapore shares were largely flat with gains in
financial and real estate stocks outweighing a 0.9 percent drop
in DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's biggest
lender.
    Indonesian shares were slightly down after the
country's annual inflation rate climbed in May to reach its
highest in 14 months, while Vietnam shares dropped as
much as 0.7 percent.
           
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0516 GMT
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3238.91      3235.96         0.09
  Bangkok         1567.9       1563.11         0.31
  Manila          7970.82      7927.49         0.55
  Jakarta         5731.664     5738.155        -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur    1772.76      1763.11         0.55
  Ho Chi Minh     736.35       741.8           -0.73
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3238.91      2880.76         12.43
  Bangkok         1567.9       1542.94         1.62
  Manila          7970.82      6840.64         16.52
  Jakarta         5731.664     5296.711        8.21
  Kuala Lumpur    1772.76      1641.73         7.98
  Ho Chi Minh     736.35       664.87          10.75
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

