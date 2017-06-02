FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines gives up early gains on last-minute selling
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines gives up early gains on last-minute selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets finished
higher on Friday as investors were optimistic with upbeat U.S.
manufacturing and employment data suggesting the world's largest
economy was regaining speed.
    U.S. factory activity ticked up in May after slowing for two
straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, which
could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in
June.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 gained as much as 0.7 percent to its highest in
more than two years.
    Philippine shares gave up early gains to close 0.3
percent lower, due to last-minute selling in index heavyweight
SM Investments Corp and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co
.
    Travellers International Hotel Group tumbled 7.9
percent in its biggest single-day drop since January 2016, after
36 people died at one of its casinos following an attack by a
gunman.
    Alliance Global Group, a joint venture partner in
Travellers International, fell 3.8 percent in its sharpest daily
drop since November 2016.
    For the week, Philippine shares rose 0.5 percent, their
second straight weekly gain.
    Malaysian shares gained 0.8 percent, lifted by palm
oil producer Sime Darby Bhd which hit its highest in
more than two years.
    Singapore shares closed slightly higher, with gains
in United Overseas Bank and CapitaLand Ltd
outweighing a 0.8 percent drop in DBS Group Holdings.
    Thai shares gained 0.3 percent, but finished the
week 0.1 percent lower. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3240.01      3235.96         0.13
  Bangkok         1567.6       1563.11         0.29
  Manila          7907.66      7927.49         -0.25
  Jakarta         5742.446     5738.155        0.07
  Kuala Lumpur    1776.95      1763.11         0.78
  Ho Chi Minh     738.81       741.8           -0.40
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3240.01      2880.76         12.47
  Bangkok         1567.6       1542.94         1.60
  Manila          7907.66      6840.64         15.60
  Jakarta         5742.446     5296.711        8.42
  Kuala Lumpur    1776.95      1641.73         8.24
  Ho Chi Minh     738.81       664.87          11.12
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.