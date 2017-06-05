FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Philippines hits near 10-mth top
June 5, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Philippines hits near 10-mth top

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday tracking gains in U.S. equities that closed at record
levels on Friday despite a tepid jobs report and shrugging off a
third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.
    In Asia, however, stocks were subdued as the attacks in
London that killed at least seven people and wounded 48 spooked
investors.
    "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying
interest towards emerging markets/Asia, with regional equities
taking broad cues from U.S. equities," said Emmanuel Ng, a
strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. 
    Data also indicates interest towards emerging markets
outpacing flows into developed markets, he said. 
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as
1.7 percent to their highest since August 2016, boosted by
industrial and real estate stocks. 
    Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp was up as
much as 4.1 percent, while SM Prime Holdings added 4
percent.
    Malaysia rose to its highest in nearly three weeks,
with top lenders Malayan Banking Bhd, Public Bank Bhd
 and CIMB Group Bhd gaining in the range of
0.8 percent to 2.7 percent.
    Indonesian shares rose to their highest in nearly
two weeks, driven by financial stocks. 
    The Thai index gained as much as 0.3 percent, while
Vietnam posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in
two weeks. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0433 GMT
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore       3239.29      3240.01          -0.02
  Bangkok         1571.21      1567.6           0.23
  Manila          8035.93      7907.66          1.62
  Jakarta         5755.767     5742.446         0.23
  Kuala Lumpur    1785.2       1776.95          0.46
  Ho Chi Minh     744.45       738.81           0.76
                                                
  Change on year                                
  Market          Current      End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore       3239.29      2880.76          12.45
  Bangkok         1571.21      1542.94          1.83
  Manila          8035.93      6840.64          17.47
  Jakarta         5755.767     5296.711         8.67
  Kuala Lumpur    1785.2       1641.73          8.74
  Ho Chi Minh     744.45       664.87           11.97
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

