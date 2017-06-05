SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Malaysia posts 2-yr closing high

By Chris Thomas June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday, tracking U.S. equities that posted record highs on Friday despite a tepid jobs report. Broader Asian stocks rebounded after appearing subdued in early trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining as much as 0.3 percent to its highest in over two years. "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying interest towards emerging markets/Asia, with regional equities taking broad cues from U.S. equities," said Emmanuel Ng, a strategist with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares rose for a second straight session to close at their highest in two years on April exports data. April exports rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of double-digit growth, and slightly missed the 22.3 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Lenders Malayan Banking Bhd, Public Bank Bhd and CIMB Group Bhd gained in a range of 0.6 percent to 2.1 percent. Philippine shares rose 1.2 percent to close above the 8,000 level for the first time since August 2016. Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains, with SM Investments Corp rising 2.9 percent and SM Prime Holdings climbing 2.5 percent. Vietnam shares gained 0.6 percent with blue chip Vinamilk climbing to its highest since September 2016. Meanwhile, Thai shares gave up early gains to end marginally lower, with energy stocks leading the decline. PTT Pcl fell 2.1 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production Pcl dropped 3.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3238.31 3240.01 -0.05 Bangkok 1566.85 1567.6 -0.05 Manila 8001.38 7907.66 1.19 Jakarta 5748.235 5742.446 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1787.95 1776.95 0.62 Ho Chi Minh 743.49 738.81 0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3238.31 2880.76 12.41 Bangkok 1566.85 1542.94 1.55 Manila 8001.38 6840.64 16.97 Jakarta 5748.235 5296.711 8.52 Kuala Lumpur 1787.95 1641.73 8.91 Ho Chi Minh 743.49 664.87 11.82 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)