2 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Malaysia posts 2-yr closing high
June 5, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Malaysia posts 2-yr closing high

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday, tracking U.S. equities that posted record
highs on Friday despite a tepid jobs report.
    Broader Asian stocks rebounded after appearing subdued in
early trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan gaining as much as 0.3 percent to
its highest in over two years.
    "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying
interest towards emerging markets/Asia, with regional equities
taking broad cues from U.S. equities," said Emmanuel Ng, a
strategist with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore.
    In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares rose for a
second straight session to close at their highest in two years
on April exports data. 
    April exports rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier, the
fifth straight month of double-digit growth, and slightly missed
the 22.3 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.
    Lenders Malayan Banking Bhd, Public Bank Bhd
 and CIMB Group Bhd gained in a range of 0.6
percent to 2.1 percent.
    Philippine shares rose 1.2 percent to close above the
8,000 level for the first time since August 2016. 
    Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains, with SM
Investments Corp rising 2.9 percent and SM Prime
Holdings climbing 2.5 percent.
    Vietnam shares gained 0.6 percent with blue chip
Vinamilk climbing to its highest since September 2016. 
    Meanwhile, Thai shares gave up early gains to end
marginally lower, with energy stocks leading the decline. PTT
Pcl fell 2.1 percent, while PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl dropped 3.6 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3238.31      3240.01         -0.05
  Bangkok         1566.85      1567.6          -0.05
  Manila          8001.38      7907.66         1.19
  Jakarta         5748.235     5742.446        0.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1787.95      1776.95         0.62
  Ho Chi Minh     743.49       738.81          0.63
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3238.31      2880.76         12.41
  Bangkok         1566.85      1542.94         1.55
  Manila          8001.38      6840.64         16.97
  Jakarta         5748.235     5296.711        8.52
  Kuala Lumpur    1787.95      1641.73         8.91
  Ho Chi Minh     743.49       664.87          11.82
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

