By Nicole Pinto
June 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with
Malaysia hitting its lowest in two weeks as continuing outflows dampened
investor sentiment, while a holiday next week marking the end of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan thinned trading volumes.
Meanwhile, a report that index services provider MSCI will likely open its
Emerging Markets Index to China's A shares as soon as next week was
also seen as a drag on Southeast Asian markets.
"Southeast Asia stocks that were included in MSCI Emerging market may have
their weightage reduced to make way for stocks in China A Shares thus could see
selling pressure in affected stocks partly due to rebalancing of portfolio,"
said Nik Ihsan from Maybank Investment Bank.
Malaysia shares posted their biggest intraday drop in more than a
month ahead of the May inflation data due on Wednesday.
Malaysian consumer prices in May were likely 4.0 percent higher
from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, cooling in pace for the second month
in a row.
"Malaysia stock market lightly traded ahead of the Aidilfitri festival next
week while ongoing foreign outflow since the past weeks dampen investors
interest," Nik Ihsan said.
Maxis Bhd slipped 4.3 percent, while Tenaga Nasional
fell 1.3 percent.
Philippines shares fell as much as 0.3 percent ahead of the May
budget balance data and central bank policy review due this week. A Reuters poll
showed that it was widely expected to leave interest rates steady.
However, some economists see an interest rate increase of up to 50 basis
points in the second half of this year.
Losses on the benchmark were concentrated in the real estate and financial
sector, with Ayala Land down 0.8 percent and JG Summit losing
0.7 percent.
Singapore shares edged down 0.1 percent, with index heavyweight
Jardine Matheson Holdings falling 1.6 percent.
Vietnam shares edged down 0.1 percent after closing at a fresh
nine-year high on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0444 GMT
Change on the
day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 3242.81 3247.18 -0.13
Bangkok 1578.65 1581.14 -0.16
Manila 7929.51 7943.75 -0.18
Jakarta 5751.739 5741.909 0.17
Kuala Lumpur 1781.21 1788.9 -0.43
Ho Chi Minh 766.12 766.83 -0.09
Change so far
this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3242.81 2880.76 12.57
Bangkok 1578.65 1542.94 2.31
Manila 7929.51 6840.64 15.9
Jakarta 5751.739 5296.711 8.59
Kuala Lumpur 1781.21 1641.73 8.50
Ho Chi Minh 766.12 664.87 15.2
(Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)