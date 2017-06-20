By Nicole Pinto
June 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on
Tuesday, with Malaysia closing at a near three-week low as continuing outflows
dampened investor sentiment, ahead of a holiday next week marking the end of the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Indonesian shares, however, climbed 0.9 percent in its second
straight session of gains.
"As we head towards the second quarter end and first half end there is a bit
of window dressing at play now," said Taye Shim, head of research at
Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
Indonesian heavyweights Astra International Tbk Pt gained 2.6
percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained 2.1
percent, pushing up the index.
Meanwhile, a report that index provider MSCI will likely open its Emerging
Markets Index to Chinese mainland shares which have restricted access
for foreign investors was also seen as a drag on Southeast Asian
markets.
"Southeast Asia stocks that were included in MSCI Emerging market may have
their weightage reduced to make way for stocks in China A Shares thus could see
selling pressure in affected stocks partly due to rebalancing of portfolio,"
said Nik Ihsan from Maybank Investment Bank.
Malaysia shares closed 0.5 percent lower ahead of May inflation data
due on Wednesday.
The telecommunication sector accounted for most of the losses, with Maxis
Bhd hitting its lowest in six months, down 4.4 percent.
Singapore shares declined the most in the region, falling 0.5
percent, with DBS Group Holdings down 0.7 percent and Jardine Matheson
Holdings losing 1.8 percent.
Philippines shares ended down 0.3 percent ahead of the May budget
balance data and central bank policy review due this week. A Reuters poll showed
that it was widely expected to leave interest rates steady
JG Summit fell 1.6 percent, while Ayala Land was down 1
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:
Change on the
day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 3230.42 3247.18 -0.52
Bangkok 1579.24 1581.14 -0.16
Manila 7917.86 7943.75 -0.33
Jakarta 5791.904 5741.909 0.87
Kuala Lumpur 1780.71 1788.9 -0.46
Ho Chi Minh 767.99 766.83 0.15
Change so far
this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3230.42 2880.76 12.14
Bangkok 1579.24 1542.94 2.31
Manila 7917.86 6840.64 15.7
Jakarta 5791.904 5296.711 9.35
Kuala Lumpur 1780.71 1641.73 8.47
Ho Chi Minh 767.99 664.87 15.5
(Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)