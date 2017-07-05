By Chandini Monnappa
July 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Wednesday with Singapore gaining more than one
percent while investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's last meeting, moving past tensions over North Korea.
Investors around the globe are awaiting minutes of the Fed's
June meeting to gauge how committed it was to hiking rates again
this year and for any details on plans to wind back its massive
balance sheet.
"The apprehensions over the geopolitical tension created by
the launch of ICBMs from North Korea have started to disappear
and investors are focussing on the fundamentals of local
equities." said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec
Equities Inc.
"Yen has started to weaken, which means that funds which
shifted to safe haven assets have started to go back to regional
equities."
Markets also shrugged off data from a private business
survey that showed China's services sector grew at a slower pace
in June as new orders slumped, pointing to a softening outlook
for the economy.
Singapore shares closed over one percent higher with
financials accounting for more than half of the gains.
Vietnam's benchmark index closed the day 0.4 percent
higher, aided by utilities and financials. Petrovietnam Gas
Joint Stock Corp rose 1.9 percent to end at a
four-month high.
Philippine shares ended 0.2 percent higher lifted by
industrial stocks such as LT Group Inc, up 1.3 percent.
The Philippines' annual inflation eased for a second
straight month in June due to slower price increases in food and
transport, data from the statistics agency showed on
Wednesday
Thai shares were flat as gains in industrials were
offset by losses in the energy sector.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s Monetary Policy Committee
voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate
at 1.50 percent, a quarter-point above the record
low.
Indonesia dropped 0.7 percent with financials
dragging the index.
Radana Bhaskara Finance Tbk slipped 13.7 percent,
posting its fifth straight session of declines while synthetic
fibre manufacturer Panasia Indo Resources Tbk PT slid
as much as 24.6 percent before paring some of the losses.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0940 GMT
Change on the day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 3248.71 3211.17 1.17
Bangkok 1575.02 1574.11 0.06
Manila 7848.84 7833.96 0.19
Jakarta 5825.054 5865.364 -0.69
Kuala Lumpur 1768.16 1762.08 0.35
Ho Chi Minh 778.32 775.54 0.36
Change on year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3248.71 2880.76 12.77
Bangkok 1575.02 1542.94 2.08
Manila 7848.84 6840.64 14.74
Jakarta 5825.054 5296.711 9.97
Kuala Lumpur 1768.16 1641.73 7.70
Ho Chi Minh 778.32 664.87 17.06
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)