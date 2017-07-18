FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely down in line with Asia; Philippines, Singapore rise
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Economy
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
U.S.
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:16 AM / an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down in line with Asia; Philippines, Singapore rise

4 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    July 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares and Wall Street
overnight as the passage of a U.S. healthcare bill grew
doubtful, raising concerns about how the rest of President
Donald Trump's ambitious economic agenda would fare.
    Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Mike Lee announced their
opposition on Monday to a U.S. legislation to dismantle and
replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare,
leaving it without enough votes to pass.
    "Ever since Trump's Obamacare repeal failed, there has been
an unwinding of a risk-off bias into a risk-on bias," said Taye
Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
    In Southeast Asia, Indonesian shares closed 0.3
percent lower, hurt by financials and consumer staples.
    The decline was primarily driven by foreign net selling, he
said. 
    "Mixed signals from the European Central Bank with regards
to their monetary policy are causing a bit of jitters, so
investors might be risk-off with regards to emerging markets,"
he added. 
    Bank Rakyat Indonesia closed down 0.7 percent,
while Unilever Indonesia fell 1.4 percent to a
one-week closing low. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
closed 0.45 percent lower.
    Thai shares declined for the third consecutive
session to close at a one-week low, dragged down by financial
and telecom stocks.
    Siam Commercial Bank ended 2.2 percent lower, while
Advanced Info Service fell 1.1 percent to a one-week
closing low.
    Philippine shares closed at their highest in one
month, helped by gains in financial and real estate stocks.
    However, the upside was limited by falls in telecom stocks.
PLDT Inc dropped 3.5 percent to its lowest close in
nearly two months after it shed about 2.2 percent on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
    Singapore shares, meanwhile, extended gains into a
fourth session, closing at their highest level since July 27,
2015. Financials led the gains with DBS Group Holdings Ltd
 rising 1.7 percent to a 17-1/2-year closing high.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current      previous      Pct Move
                                        close         
  Singapore                3306.08      3298.24       0.24
  Bangkok                  1571.52      1574.09       -0.16
  Manila                   7952.92      7934.5        0.23
  Jakarta                  5822.352     5841.28       -0.32
  Kuala Lumpur             1754.92      1755.19       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh               767.49       768.91        -0.18
 Change so far in 2017                                
  Market                   Current      End prev yr   Pct Move
  Singapore                3306.08      2880.76       14.76
  Bangkok                  1571.52      1542.94       1.85
  Manila                   7952.92      6840.64       16.26
  Jakarta                  5822.352     5296.711      9.92
  Kuala Lumpur             1754.92      1641.73       6.89
 Ho Chi Minh               767.49       664.87        15.43
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.