18 minutes ago
SE Asia Stocks-Tepid as investors look for US rate hike hints
July 25, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 18 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tepid as investors look for US rate hike hints

4 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets marked
time on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in
the day as investors looked for hints on the timing of the Fed's
next policy tightening.
    Though the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates
unchanged at the two-day meeting which ends on Wednesday,
investors will be watching for any fresh hints on whether it
might raise interest rates again this year, and when it will
begin paring its bond holdings.
    "Fed officials... reportedly torn with some wanting to start
reducing the portfolio within the year and some wanting to wait
for more economic data. As such, analysts are now pricing in
less than 50 percent chance of a third rate hike this year,"
said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities.
    "The scaling back of the frequency of rate hikes should be
positive for regional markets since it will lessen the flow from
emerging markets to developing markets."
    In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as
0.5 percent, before erasing gains to trade flat.     
    This may be because President Rodrigo Duterte's address
lacked "meat" in terms of development in pushing economic
reforms, said Lexter Azurin, a senior analyst with Manila-based
AB Capital Securities.
    "The local market is expected to trade within a thin range
this week due to a lack of local catalysts since Q2 corporate
earnings will only start to trickle in next week," said Aller.
    Metro Pacific Investments Corp rose as much as 4.2
percent, while Ayala Land gained 1.4 percent to a record high.
    Singapore shares rose as much as 0.5 percent, led by
financial and telecom stocks. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
 climbed 1.5 percent, while Singapore
Telecommunications gained 0.8 percent to a 16-week
high.
    Thai shares edged up 0.3 percent to one-week highs,
while Malaysian shares were flat.
    Vietnam shares gave up early gains to trade flat.
Vietnam National Petroleum Group and Vietcombank
 were the biggest drags.
    Indonesian shares dropped as much as 0.4 percent,
with falls in consumer staples pulling down the index.       
    
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0444 GMT    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3322.22      3310.8          0.34
  Bangkok         1579.94      1576.73         0.20
  Manila          7969.56      7962.64         0.09
  Jakarta         5788.325     5801.587        -0.23
  Kuala Lumpur    1762.49      1761.99         0.03
  Ho Chi Minh     759.48       759.74          -0.03
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3322.22      2880.76         15.32
  Bangkok         1579.94      1542.94         2.40
  Manila          7969.56      6840.64         16.50
  Jakarta         5788.325     5296.711        9.28
  Kuala Lumpur    1762.49      1641.73         7.36
  Ho Chi Minh     759.48       664.87          14.23
 
 (Reporting by Chris Jacob Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

