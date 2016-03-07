FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at four-month high; energy shares rise with global oil
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at four-month high; energy shares rise with global oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday as optimism about U.S. jobs data and a rise
in oil prices lifted sentiment in Asia, with Malaysian benchmark
touching a more than four-month high in line with a rise in the
ringgit.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index traded up 0.6 percent,
earlier climbing to its highest since Oct. 26, 2015. Top gainers
included shares of oil and gas company Sapurakencana Petroleum
 in line with global oil prices. 
    The ringgit hit a 7-1/2-month high, with other
regional currencies rising, following data in the United States
on Friday showing U.S. employment gains surged in February.
 
    The Thai SET index was up about 1 percent, climbing
at one point to the highest since Nov. 24, 2015. Investors
bought energy shares such as energy explorer PTT Exploration and
Production sending its shares up 5.5 percent.
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the SET could rise to
1,395-1,400.
    "Positive investment sentiment such as the Nymex price
recovering to above $35 per barrel last Friday and surplus
liquidity in the global financial system will support the SET,"
the broker said in a report.
    Stocks in Vietnam extended gains for a fifth day,
with energy shares such as PetroVietnam Gas leading the
way. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and the
Philippines drifted slightly into negative territory,
taking a breather after strong gains last week.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit two-month
highs also reflected a flurry of reassurances from Chinese
leaders that the economy would remain on sound footing.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0715 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2833.25       2837.00       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1702.15       1692.49       +0.57
 Bangkok            1392.94       1379.53       +0.97
 Jakarta            4840.88       4850.88       -0.21
 Manila             6871.83       6899.07       -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         579.05        573.65       +0.94
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.