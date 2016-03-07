FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed as inflows continue; energy shares outperform
March 7, 2016 / 10:43 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed as inflows continue; energy shares outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Monday, with Singapore snapping a six-day winning
streak as investors cashed in quick gains in overbought
large-caps, but a rally in oil- related stocks brought the Thai
index to a near four-month high.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.5 percent
after Friday's sixth-straight gain, with selling in shares seen
as being overbought, such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
.
    Thailand's SET index rose 1.2 percent to 1,398.38,
the highest close since Nov. 10. Shares of PTT Exploration and
Production, the second biggest energy firm by market
value, surged 7.6 precent as global oil prices jumped. 
    Key indexes in Malaysia and Vietnam ended
moderately higher, extending their strong performances last
week. Indonesia and the Philippines both drifted
into negative territory on selling led by domestic investors.
    Inflows to the emerging sharemarkets continued from last
week, led by Malaysia's 383 million ringgit ($93.87 million) and
 Indonesia's 502 billion rupiah ($38.36 million), Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
    Stocks in Asia hit a two-month high after
upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rise in oil prices.    
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2823.51       2837.00       -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.93       1692.49       +0.32
 Bangkok            1395.75       1379.53       +1.18
 Jakarta            4831.57       4850.88       -0.40
 Manila             6892.69       6899.07       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         576.20        573.65       +0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2823.51       2882.73       -2.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.93       1692.51       +0.32
 Bangkok            1395.75       1288.02       +8.36
 Jakarta            4831.57       4593.00       +5.19
 Manila             6892.69       6952.08       -0.85
 Ho Chi Minh         576.20        579.03       -0.49
 ($1 = 4.0800 ringgit)
($1 = 46.9390 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,085.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.4200 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

