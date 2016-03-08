FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 8, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down tracking weak Asia; Indonesia falls ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian indexes
retreated on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asia, as investors in
the region's emerging markets cashed in on recent gains.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.6
percent, extending Monday's decline. The fall was led by
recently rallying banks, including DBS Group Holdings 
which shed 1 percent.
    Asian shares, led by China , fell as
investors took profits after a month-long rally and ahead of
major central bank meetings, with the European Central Bank
widely expected to ease at Thursday's policy review. 
    Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its overnight
policy rate at 3.25 percent on Wednesday, a Reuters
poll showed. Stocks in Malaysia fell after two straight
days of gains. 
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.2 percent at midday.
Shares of Airports of Thailand fell 1.9 percent while
PTT Exploration and Production rose 1.6 percent.
    "Continued rising oil prices from growing hopes for an oil
control deal as well as anticipation of more stimulus from the
ECB should provide market support," strategists at broker Asia
Wealth Securities wrote in a report.
    The Philippines and Indonesia extended the
previous session's losses. Indonesia will be closed on Wednesday
for a public holiday, reopening on Thursday.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam rose slightly, heading for
a sixth day of gains. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0629 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2806.93       2823.51       -0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.43       1697.93       -0.32
 Bangkok            1393.06       1395.75       -0.19
 Jakarta            4814.48       4831.57       -0.36
 Manila             6863.63       6892.69       -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         577.98        576.20       +0.31
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

