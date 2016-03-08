FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak Chinese data, domestic-led selling
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak Chinese data, domestic-led selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday as weak February trade data from China
triggered selling in Asia, sending recent outperformers such as
Singapore and Thai stocks more than 1 percent lower.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 1.6 percent
to 2,778.77. The index had closed at a more than two-month high
of 2,837 on Friday.
    Thai SET index ended down 1.5 percent, reversing a
near four-month closing high on Monday.
    The weak market sentiment also came after Thai central bank
said it planned to lower its 2016 economic growth forecast from
3.5 percent seen in December due to increased downside risk.
 
    In Kuala Lumpur, stocks fell modestly, a day ahead
of Malaysia's central bank review of its overnight policy rate
 expected to be kept steady at 3.25 percent.
 
    Indonesia posted a second straight loss ahead of a
public holiday on Wednesday, while Vietnam shares edged
down as energy stocks dropped on profit-taking 
    The Philippines bucked the trend, finishing up 0.3
percent, with foreigners net buying shares for a second day,
worth 853 million peso ($18.2 million), stock exchange data
showed.
    Most other markets reported foreign inflows, with Indonesia
standing at 44 billion rupiah ($3.4 million), Malaysia at 51
million ringgit ($12.4 million) and Thailand clocking 641
million baht ($18.1 million), data showed.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2778.77       2823.51       -1.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.86       1697.93       -0.59
 Bangkok            1374.62       1395.75       -1.51
 Jakarta            4811.04       4831.57       -0.42
 Manila             6915.51       6892.69       +0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         574.71        576.20       -0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2778.77       2882.73       -3.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.86       1692.51       -0.27
 Bangkok            1374.62       1288.02       +6.72
 Jakarta            4811.04       4593.00       +4.75
 Manila             6915.51       6952.08       -0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         574.71        579.03       -0.78
 ($1 = 46.9100 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,138.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.1100 ringgit)
($1 = 35.4100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.