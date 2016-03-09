FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia at 1-week low ahead of rate decision
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia at 1-week low ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were trading mixed on Wednesday as weak trade data from China
dented market sentiment across Asia, with Malaysia drifting
lower ahead of a decision by the central bank on interest rates.
    Sharp losses in Chinese stocks pulled Asian equities further
away from two-month highs as weak trade figures from the world's
second biggest economy and a retreat in oil prices revived
concerns about global growth. 
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index traded down 0.5
percent at 1,680.27, extending losses from Tuesday.
Rate-sensitive banking stocks were among losers, led by a 1.3
percent drop in Malayan Banking.
    All 11 economists in a Reuters poll expect Bank Negara
Malaysia to keep the overnight policy rate at 3.25
percent as markets also wait to see who will succeed its
respected, long-serving governor. 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index was 0.2 percent
higher, after earlier slipping to a one-week low of 1,372.46.
    Index heavyweight energy stocks led by PTT and PTT
Exploration and Production fell, in line with a drop
in global oil prices. 
    "The SET index may continue to take a breather on Wednesday,
as foreign flows look slower and a few large-cap sectors have
weaker sentiment," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    Stocks in Singapore rebounded slightly after two days
of weakness and the Philippines eked out gains for a
second day. Vietnam hovered in negative territory,
extending losses from Tuesday.
    Indonesia, Southeast Asia's best performer so far
this year in dollar terms, was closed for a public holiday and
will reopen on Thursday. 
    Nomura said in a report that Indonesia remained its most
favoured market in ASEAN, expected to show the biggest
'turnaround' in earnings in 2016 versus 2015.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0442 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2789.57       2778.77       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1680.27       1687.86       -0.45
 Bangkok            1377.56       1374.62       +0.21
 Manila             6936.26       6915.51       +0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         573.84        574.71       -0.15
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.