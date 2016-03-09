FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia trims losses after cenbank keeps rate as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Malaysia trimming most early
losses after the central bank maintained its policy rate as
expected while stocks in Thailand gained more than 1 percent on
foreign buying.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended 0.09 percent
lower, with foreign investors buying shares for a ninth straight
day.
    Malaysia's central bank maintained its key interest rate at
3.25 percent on Wednesday as expected, and kept unchanged a
reserve requirement ratio that it cut in January. 
    The Thai SET index climbed 1.2 percent as energy
shares such as PTT Global Chemical and IRPC 
rose in line with oil prices. 
    Foreign investors bought Malaysian and Thai shares worth a
net 147 million ringgit ($36 million) and 494 million baht ($14
million), respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    Singapore rebounded 1.1 percent after two days of
losses while Vietnam fell for a second day, with banks
leading the decliners. Indonesia was closed for a public
holiday, reopening on Thursday. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2810.43       2778.77       +1.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.35       1687.86       -0.09
 Bangkok            1390.66       1374.62       +1.17
 Manila             6948.18       6915.51       +0.47
 Ho Chi Minh         571.71        574.71       -0.52
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2810.43       2882.73       -2.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.35       1692.51       -0.36
 Bangkok            1390.66       1288.02       +7.97
 Jakarta               --         4593.00       +4.75
 Manila             6948.18       6952.08       -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         571.71        579.03       -1.26
 ($1 = 4.1210 ringgit)
($1 = 35.2900 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

