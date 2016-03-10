FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of ECB decision; Indonesia at over 1-week low
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of ECB decision; Indonesia at over 1-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central
Bank meeting decision, with Indonesia sliding to over a one-week
low on foreign selling in large caps while Malaysia rebounded
from two days of losses.
    Asian stocks rose after New Zealand surprised markets with a
rate cut, keeping investors primed for more stimulus from the
European Central Bank later in the day as global policy makers
step up efforts to support their wobbly economies. 
    Jakarta composite index was down 0.7 percent at
4777.79, the lowest since March 1, on resuming trade after a
public holiday. 
    Foreigners were net sellers of select large caps such as
Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    In Bangkok, the key SET index eased 0.4 percent, led
down by index heavyweight energy shares such as PTT 
along with a dip in global oil prices. 
    The SET index hovered near a more than three-month high hit
early in the week amid extensive foreign inflows. 
    "There should be more foreign fund inflows on hopes the ECB
will raise QE limit and cut deposit rates to boost the economy
and the Fed would delay a rate hike," strategists at broker
Krungsri Securities said in a report.
    Stocks in the Philippines outperformed, climbing more
than 1 percent and touching the highest since Dec. 2 at one
point. Data showed Philippine exports for January fell for a
tenth straight month, down 3.9 percent. 
    Malaysia was up 0.4 percent after two days of
declines. Banking shares, among interest rate-sensitive stocks,
rebounded after the central bank kept its key interest rate at
3.25 percent as expected on Wednesday. 
    Malayan Banking was among active traded stocks,
with a 1.4 percent gain.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0412 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2816.77       2810.43       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1691.57       1686.35       +0.31
 Bangkok            1385.06       1390.66       -0.40
 Jakarta            4777.79       4811.04       -0.69
 Manila             7032.48       6948.18       +1.21
 Ho Chi Minh         572.51        571.71       +0.14
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.