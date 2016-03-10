FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at over 3-month high on inflows; others mixed
March 10, 2016 / 10:13 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at over 3-month high on inflows; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Thursday, with Philippine shares hitting their
highest in more than three months while a rally in crude oil
prices and hopes the European Central Bank would ease policy
lifted sentiment in Asia.
    The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second
stimulus cocktail in three months later on Thursday, spurred by
fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices,
potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation. 
    The Philippine composite index advanced 1.4 percent
to 7,048.08, the highest close since Dec. 1. Metropolitan Bank
and Trust Co and BDO Unibank Inc gained over 1
percent each on foreign-led buying, stock exchange data showed.
    Malaysia eked out its first gains in three trading
sessions, a day before the release of January industrial
production, which is seen expanding at a slightly
slower pace from the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    Philippine shares saw net foreign buying worth 519 million
pesos ($11.14 million), reversing the outflows on Wednesday,
while Malaysia saw a net 146 million ringgit ($36 million) worth
of inflows, data showed.
    Vietnam also posted its first gain in three sessions,
up 0.7 percent, led by banking shares. 
    Stocks in Singapore and Thailand fell, while
Indonesia hit a more-than-one-week closing low ahead of
a January retail sales survey due on Friday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2809.12       2810.43       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.91       1686.35       +0.27
 Bangkok            1379.06       1390.66       -0.83
 Jakarta            4793.20       4811.04       -0.37
 Manila             7048.08       6948.18       +1.44
 Ho Chi Minh         575.91        571.71       +0.73
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2809.12       2882.73       -2.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.91       1692.51       -0.09
 Bangkok            1379.06       1288.02       +7.07
 Jakarta            4793.20       4593.00       +4.36
 Manila             7048.08       6952.08       +1.38
 Ho Chi Minh         575.91        579.03       -0.54
 ($1 = 46.6750 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.0900 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
