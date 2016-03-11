FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on week after ECB easing, inflows
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on week after ECB easing, inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday as the European Central Bank's policy easing
lifted sentiment in the region and investors looked forward to
decisions of key global central banks next week, including the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The Philippines' index was up 0.7 percent on the day
and 2.9 percent on the week, the region's best performer.
    The bourse said it saw a net foreign inflow of 1.9 billion
peso ($40.8 million) amid improved global risk appetite and
increased expectations that the Fed may not raise interest rates
in a meeting mid-March.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index advanced 0.7 percent,
trimming losses on the week to 0.3 percent partly reflecting
profit-taking early in the week.
    The region had a mixed performance on the week, with gainers
including Thai SET index, up 1 percent. Indonesia
 posted a weekly decline of 0.8 percent after two
straight weeks of gains when it outperformed many in the region.
    Malaysia and Thailand both witnessed net
foreign buying for a fourth straight week worth about 1 billion
ringgit ($244.7 million) and 2.4 billion baht ($68.3 million),
respectively, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Asian shares rose on Friday, on track for weekly gains,
shrugging off global losses logged after the European Central
Bank eased aggressively but suggested it was running out of room
to cut interest rates even if other stimulus options
remained. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2828.86       2809.12       +0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.54       1690.91       +0.33
 Bangkok            1393.41       1379.06       +1.04
 Jakarta            4813.78       4793.20       +0.43
 Manila             7098.64       7048.08       +0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         577.26        575.91       +0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2828.86       2882.73       -1.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.54       1692.51       +0.24
 Bangkok            1393.41       1288.02       +8.18
 Jakarta            4813.78       4593.00       +4.81
 Manila             7098.64       6952.08       +2.11
 Ho Chi Minh         577.26        579.03       -0.31
 ($1 = 46.6020 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.0860 ringgit)
($1 = 35.1500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
