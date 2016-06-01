FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Tepid on China factory activity data; Indonesia up
June 1, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tepid on China factory activity data; Indonesia up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Justin George Varghese
    June 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks were sluggish
on Wednesday as investors were cautiously optimistic after
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded for the third
straight month in May, while Indonesia rose on positive
inflation data.
    China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was
unchanged from April at 50.1 last month, but the output
sub-index rose, indicating production remains solid despite
efforts by the government to curb overcapacity in sectors such
as steel and coal. 
    Investors are also keeping a keen eye out for U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due on Friday that is expected to show the U.S.
economy created 164,000 jobs in May. 
    "Markets have been primarily driven by good Chinese PMI
index data and US housing data indicating a stablised investor
sentiment," said Grace Aller, an analyst at Manila-based AP
Securities.
    "We expect markets to move sideways until then."
    U.S. single-family home prices rose more than expected in
March, a survey showed on Tuesday. 
    Indonesia recovered from Tuesday's losses as the
rate of inflation eased in May to its lowest in more than 6
years.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT gained 1 percent, while 
Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT rose 2.2 percent.
     "Investor focus should now shift to key market driving data
releases...We expect muted investor action for the remainder of
the week," said Taye Shim of Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
     Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased to 3.33 percent in
May, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. 
    Philippine stocks gained, driven by financials and
consumer cyclicals. BDO Unibank Inc gained 2.5 percent,
while Bank of the Philippine Islands rose 1.3 percent.
    Singapore traded flat, while Malaysia fell
slightly, its third day of losses, dragged down by financials
and industrials.
    Asian stocks were on a weak footing on Wednesday as a slip
in crude oil prices dampened investor appetite for riskier
assets. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.1 percent.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                 
  Change at                                     
 0537 GMT                               
  Market         Current     Previous   Pct Move
                             Close      
  Singapore      2788.28     2791.06    -0.10
  Bangkok        1424.21     1424.28    0.00
  Manila         7499.34     7401.6     1.32
  Jakarta        4842.936    4796.869   0.96
  Kuala Lumpur   1625.28     1626       -0.04
  Ho Chi Minh    618.69      618.44     0.04
  Change on                             
 year                                   
  Market         Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore      2789.34     2882.73    -3.24
  Bangkok        1424.21     1288.02    10.57
  Manila         7499.34     6952.08    7.87
  Jakarta        4842.936    4593.008   5.44
  Kuala Lumpur   1625.28     1692.51    -3.97
  Ho Chi Minh    618.69      579.03     6.85
 
    

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

