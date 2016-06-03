FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Close higher ahead of U.S. jobs data
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Close higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Justin George Varghese
    June 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks closed higher on
Friday, as investors braced for U.S. jobs data due later in the
day for cues on a possible interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Monday would also
indicate whether the central bank would raise rates at its
policy-setting meeting on June 14-15. 
    "With the release of U.S. jobs data few hours away, we now
see a trend where investors turn hopeful ahead of any
market-moving data," said Chung Chiang Shiao, an analyst with
DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore). 
    Markets expect U.S. employment data due at 1230 GMT to show
a non-farm payroll increase of about 164,000 and 0.2 percent
rise in average wage earnings in May. 
    "We'd have to wait and watch until the release of the data
to understand whether the current rise is sustainable. Although
hopeful, investor sentiment will remain subdued until stocks
re-open for trading on Monday," he said.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index notched a second
straight session of gains, with oil and gas stocks leading the
rise. Rig-builders Keppel Corp Ltd rose 1.5 percent,
while Sembcorp Industries advanced 0.7 percent. The
index added 0.2 percent this week in its fourth straight weekly
gain.
    Indonesian shares closed 0.4 percent higher, rising
0.8 percent this week.
    Malaysian stocks extended gains into a third
straight session, after data released earlier in the day showed
Malaysia's exports in April grew 1.6 percent from a year earlier
on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm
oil. 
    Thai shares rose for a second consecutive session to
its highest since Aug. 6, 2015, gaining 1.7 percent for the
week. Philippine stocks recovered from the previous
session's losses and posted a weekly gain of 1.4 percent. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares closed 0.2 percent
lower, but posted a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  
  Change on day                                      
  Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       2809.23   2795.09         0.51
  Bangkok         1436.43   1424.06         0.87
  Manila          7514.22   7464.59         0.66
  Jakarta         4853.922  4833.225        0.43
  Kuala Lumpur    1636.46   1630.53         0.36
  Ho Chi Minh     621.88    623.37          -0.24
 
  Change on year                            
  Market          Current   End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore       2809.23   2882.73         -2.55
  Bangkok         1436.43   1288.02         11.52
  Manila          7514.22   6952.08         8.09
  Jakarta         4853.922  4593.008        5.68
  Kuala Lumpur    1636.46   1692.51         -3.31
  Ho Chi Minh     621.88    579.03          7.40
 
    

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.