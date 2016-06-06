FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Gain in line with Asia as U.S. jobs data disappoints
June 6, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain in line with Asia as U.S. jobs data disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    June 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks closed higher on
Monday, in line with Asian peers, as discouraging U.S. jobs data
diminished the possibility of a rate rise by the Federal Reserve
in June. The Philippine index led the gains, rising to its
highest in 10 months.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 38,000 last month, the
smallest increase since September 2010 and well below the
expected 164,000 jobs. 
    Fed funds futures rates indicated that traders see only a 6
percent chance of a Fed hike this month, down from 21 percent as
recently as Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
    A Reuters poll of Wall Street's top banks taken after the
jobs figures showed that all of them expect the U.S. Federal
Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at its June 14-15
policy meeting. 
    "I guess the consensus now, in the light of Friday's data,
is that the Fed will not raise interest rates," said Joseph
Roxas, an analyst with Manila-based Eagle Securities.  
    "So, let the good times roll."  
    Investors are also awaiting Fed chair Janet Yellen's speech
at an event in Philadelphia later on Monday, her last official
remarks ahead of the pre-meeting media blackout. 
    Philippine stocks finished over 1 percent higher, led
by financials and consumer cyclicals.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands and BDO Unibank
 were among the biggest gainers.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.8 percent led by telecom and
consumer staples shares.
    Telecommunications firm Axiata Group and
broadcaster Astro Malaysia were the biggest gainers on
the index.
    Thai shares edged up to a near 1-year high, led by
telecom and financial stocks.
    The banking index rose 0.6 percent with Siam
Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank PCL among
the top gainers.   
    Singapore and Indonesia rose, while Vietnam
 bucked the trend, to finish 0.3 percent lower.
    Asian shares rose on Monday, with the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1.02
percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                 
  Change on day                                 
  Market         Current     Previous   Pct Move
                             Close      
  Singapore      2831.28     2809.23    0.78
  Bangkok        1443.42     1436.43    0.49
  Manila         7598.22     7514.22    1.12
  Jakarta        4896.025    4853.922   0.87
  Kuala Lumpur   1648.99     1636.46    0.77
  Ho Chi Minh    620.05      621.88     -0.29
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2831.28     2882.73    -1.78
  Bangkok         1443.42     1288.02    12.07
  Manila          7598.22     6952.08    9.29
  Jakarta         4896.025    4593.008   6.60
  Kuala Lumpur    1648.99     1692.51    -2.57
  Ho Chi Minh     620.05      579.03     7.08
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
