SE Asia Stocks-Philippines on track to snap four days of gains
June 9, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines on track to snap four days of gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell 1 percent on
Thursday, heading for their first fall in five sessions, on weak
jobs data and as some investors chose to book profit, while most
other Southeast Asian markets edged up in thin trade with China
and Hong Kong closed for a holiday.
    The Philippine stock index was dragged down by
utilities and telecom shares. Aboitiz Equity Ventures 
fell 4 percent, while Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 dropped nearly 2 percent.
    "Despite residual positive sentiment, profit-taking may
occur given the nine-day run-up in the local market," SB
Equities said in a note.
    Unemployment rate in April inched up to 6.1 percent,
compared with 5.8 percent in January, data released by the
Philippines' statistics agency showed. 
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares extended gains into a sixth
consecutive session, led by oil and gas stocks as global crude
prices remained near 2016 highs. 
    Keppel Corp Ltd rose 1.9 percent, while Sembcorp
Marine Ltd gained 1.2 percent. 
    "Singapore is still edging up on the back of the more
positive U.S. close. Market is playing down the expectations of
rate hike in June-July," said Carey Wong, a research manager
with Singapore-based OCBC Investment Research.
    Asian stocks fell, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2
percent, led by sliding Japanese equities. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                          
 Change at 0527 GMT                                      
  Market             Current       previous     Pct Move
                                   close        
  Singapore          2866.35       2862.38      0.14
  Bangkok            1449.25       1445.54      0.26
  Manila             7648.15       7722.79      -0.97
  Jakarta            4901.416      4916.061     -0.30
  Kuala Lumpur       1659.81       1657.85      0.12
  Ho Chi Minh        629.51        627.87       0.26
                                                
  Change on year                                
  Market             Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore          2866.35       2882.73      -0.57
  Bangkok            1449.25       1288.02      12.52
  Manila             7648.15       6952.08      10.01
  Jakarta            4901.416      4593.008     6.71
  Kuala Lumpur       1659.81       1692.51      -1.93
  Ho Chi Minh        629.51        579.03       8.72
 


 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
