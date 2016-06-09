FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index posts biggest single-day loss in nearly 6 months
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index posts biggest single-day loss in nearly 6 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    June 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares ended lower
on Thursday, in line with broader Asian markets, with the
Philippine index plunging more than 2 percent, its biggest
single-day percentage loss in nearly six months.
    Philippine stocks fell 2.4 percent, its first loss in
five days, with industrials and telecom service providers
dragging the index down.
    The index posted its biggest daily percentage loss since
Jan. 21.
    "PLDT (Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co) could alone
account for maybe half of the drop on the index, being the index
heavyweight," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Eagle Equities.
    Markets going down "is more of a corrective move."  
    Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co fell 3.6
percent, its biggest daily percentage loss since May 5. The
stock has lost 25.6 percent over the last 12 months.
    Indonesia ended 0.8 percent lower, dragged down by 
financials and consumer non-cyclicals. Bank of India Indonesia
 and rice trader Bintang Mitra Semestaraya 
were among the biggest losers on the index.
    Vietnam bucked the trend to close 0.5 percent higher,
led by energy and healthcare stocks. 
    Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp rose 2.5 percent,
while DHG Pharmaceutical JSC closed 1.3 percent higher.
    Earlier, Asian stocks turned lower, led by sliding Japanese
equities, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan falling 0.2 percent. 
    
           
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Change on day                                    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2843.8       2862.38     -0.65
  Bangkok         1435.65      1445.54     -0.68
  Manila          7536.65      7722.79     -2.41
  Jakarta         4876.794     4916.061    -0.80
  Kuala Lumpur    1650.51      1657.85     -0.44
  Ho Chi Minh     631.26       627.87      0.54
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2843.8       2882.73     -1.35
  Bangkok         1435.65      1288.02     11.46
  Manila          7536.65      6952.08     8.41
  Jakarta         4876.794     4593.008    6.18
  Kuala Lumpur    1650.51      1692.51     -2.48
  Ho Chi Minh     631.26       579.03      9.02
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
