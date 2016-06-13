FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as China data disappoints
June 13, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall as China data disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    June 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Monday, in line with their Asian peers as disappointing Chinese
data and concerns ahead of a referendum that could see Britain
exiting the European Union fuelled existing bearish sentiment.
    Investors are also awaiting key central bank meetings this
week in the United States, the UK, Switzerland and Japan. All
are expected to hold monetary policy steady against a backdrop
of caution heightened by the global impact from a possible
Brexit.
    Asian shares fell to a two-month low after Chinese data
released over the weekend offered nothing to reassure investors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 1.6 percent, its biggest daily fall since
April 5.  
    "I don't think it is linked to the Brexit, there is a
possibility that people are worried about Chinese situation
impinging on Southeast Asian growth, that slowdown in China will
affect Southeast Asia," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst
with Religare Capital Markets. 
    "... but what's gonna drive Southeast Asia is the prospect
of Southeast Asia emerging as an alternative source of growth to
China and India in Asia."
    Meanwhile, tension across the already grim U.S. atmosphere 
stiffened as a terrorist attack in a Florida gay club killed 50
people early on Sunday. 
    Singapore shares extended losses into a third
straight session and hit a more than two-week low. Oil and gas
stocks took a hit, with Keppel Corp down 2.86 pct and
Sembcorp Industries 2.08 pct lower, as oil prices fell
back below $50. 
    The Philippine stock index hit its lowest since May
31 and was headed for a third session of losses, while Malaysia
 fell for a fourth straight day, losing as much as 1.1
pct in early trading.
    For Asian Companies click;  
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on the                                         
 day at 0439 GMT                              
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2782.65       2822.97      -1.43
  Bangkok          1420.21       1429.21      -0.63
  Manila           7438.1        7509.94      -0.96
  Jakarta          4823.667      4848.056     -0.50
  Kuala Lumpur     1631.92       1641.22      -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh       624.82        629.84       -0.80
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        2782.65       2882.73      -3.47
  Bangkok          1420.21       1288.02      10.26
  Manila           7438.1        6952.08      6.99
  Jakarta          4823.667      4593.008     5.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1631.92       1692.51      -3.58
 Ho Chi Minh       624.82        579.03       7.91
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
