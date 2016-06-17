FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up as Brexit fears ease
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up as Brexit fears ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    June 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks traded
higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers as Brexit fears
ebbed after campaigning for the referendum next week was halted
following the murder of a pro-EU British lawmaker.
    Jo Cox, 41, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a
vocal advocate for Britain remaining in the European Union, was
shot dead in the street on Thursday, causing deep shock across
Britain and the suspension of campaigning for the June 23
referendum on the country's EU membership. 
    "Event risks around Brexit seem to have subsided thus giving
a bit of automatic lift to the equity markets," said Vishnu
Varathan, a senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Bank
Ltd.
    "Oil prices are rising in tandem with the bit of the risk
aversion or some of the caution coming off."
    Philippine shares outperformed other markets in Southeast
Asia, with consumer cyclicals leading the gains.
    The Philippine stock index rose more than 1 percent,
heading for its third session of gains. Shares of SM Investments
Corp rose 1.92 percent, while those of Jollibee Foods
Corp increased 2.14 percent.
    Singapore shares were trading marginally higher, with
oil and gas stocks including Keppel Corp Ltd among
leading performers.
    Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade for the first
time in seven sessions after a small decline in stockpiles at
the U.S. Cushing hub, while commodities across the board also
posted gains. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares fell for a second
straight session, led by real estate and insurance stocks.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.6 percent.
      
        
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
  STOCK MARKETS                                                
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current       Prev Close   Pct Move
  Singapore                2754.02       2751.56      0.09
  Bangkok                  1413.16       1411.19      0.14
  Manila                   7638.54       7564.47      0.98
  Jakarta                  4812.367      4814.391     -0.04
  Kuala Lumpur             1620.06       1614.9       0.32
  Ho Chi Minh              623.8         625.11       -0.21
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore                2754.02       2882.73      -4.46
  Bangkok                  1413.16       1288.02      9.72
  Manila                   7638.54       6952.08      9.87
  Jakarta                  4812.367      4593.008     4.78
  Kuala Lumpur             1620.06       1692.51      -4.28
  Ho Chi Minh              623.8         579.03       7.73
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.