SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of Brexit vote

By Anusha Ravindranath June 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday on growing expectations that Britons would vote to remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum. Sentiment was also boosted by higher oil prices, with U.S. crude joining Brent above $50 a barrel after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected draw on stocks. Recent polls on Brexit have led markets to be a bit more upbeat compared to last week, said Singapore-based DBS Bank economist Gundy Cahyadi. Latest opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards keeping Britain in the EU, while there are signs that momentum has stalled for the 'In' camp and the vote still looks too close to call. Meanwhile, sentiment at Asia's biggest companies climbed to the highest in a year in the second quarter, helped by signs that China's economy was slowly recovering, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. Singapore shares hit a near two-week high, with rig-builder Keppel Corp among the top percentage gainers. Thai shares were marginally higher ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, where it is expected to leave rates unchanged. Meanwhile, Philippine shares were little changed after five sessions of gains, with mining stocks leading the losses after incoming President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Tuesday that he would cancel mining projects causing environmental harm. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Pevious Pct Move close Singapore 2807.18 2789.45 0.64 Bangkok 1432.01 1430.8 0.08 Manila 7369.68 7376.41 -0.09 Jakarta 4894.582 4878.714 0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1637.69 1634.23 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 628.4 628 0.06 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2807.18 2882.73 -2.62 Bangkok 1432.01 1288.02 11.18 Manila 7369.68 6952.08 6.01 Jakarta 4894.582 4593.008 6.57 Kuala Lumpur 1637.69 1692.51 -3.24 Ho Chi Minh 628.4 579.03 8.53 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)