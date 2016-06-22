FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up ahead of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    June 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday on growing expectations that Britons would vote to
remain in the European Union in Thursday's referendum.
    Sentiment was also boosted by higher oil prices, with U.S.
crude joining Brent above $50 a barrel after data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected draw
on stocks. 
    Recent polls on Brexit have led markets to be a bit more
upbeat compared to last week, said Singapore-based DBS Bank
economist Gundy Cahyadi.
    Latest opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards
keeping Britain in the EU, while there are signs that momentum
has stalled for the 'In' camp and the vote still looks too close
to call.  
    Meanwhile, sentiment at Asia's biggest companies climbed to
the highest in a year in the second quarter, helped by signs
that China's economy was slowly recovering, a Thomson
Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. 
    Singapore shares hit a near two-week high, with
rig-builder Keppel Corp among the top percentage
gainers.
    Thai shares were marginally higher ahead of the
central bank's policy meeting later in the day, where it is
expected to leave rates unchanged. 
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares were little changed
after five sessions of gains, with mining stocks leading the
losses after incoming President Rodrigo Duterte warned on
Tuesday that he would cancel mining projects causing
environmental harm. 
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Pevious      Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2807.18       2789.45      0.64
  Bangkok          1432.01       1430.8       0.08
  Manila           7369.68       7376.41      -0.09
  Jakarta          4894.582      4878.714     0.33
  Kuala Lumpur     1637.69       1634.23      0.21
 Ho Chi Minh       628.4         628          0.06
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2807.18       2882.73      -2.62
  Bangkok          1432.01       1288.02      11.18
  Manila           7369.68       6952.08      6.01
  Jakarta          4894.582      4593.008     6.57
  Kuala Lumpur     1637.69       1692.51      -3.24
 Ho Chi Minh       628.4         579.03       8.53
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.