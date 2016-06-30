FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Close higher as post-Brexit rebound continues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    June 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets closed
higher on Thursday, tracking regional peers, as markets shrugged
off the impact of Britain's stunning vote to leave the European
Union.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 1.5 percent at 0900 GMT, pulling further
away from a one-month low hit on Friday. The index has dropped
about 0.8 percent in the April-June quarter. 
    Singapore shares rose 1.7 percent, helped by consumer
service providers. The index posted its biggest intra-day
percentage gain since Oct. 2011.
    Singapore's total bank lending in May rose from April on
stronger demand for manufacturing loans, central bank data
showed on Thursday. 
    United Overseas Bank gained 2.6 percent after the
city-state's number 3 lender suspended its loans programme for
London properties in the wake of Brexit. 
    The Singapore index has shed 1.5 percent during the first
half of the year.
    Vietnam's benchmark index hit a 11-month high during
the session, led by healthcare shares, before closing up 0.3
percent. Dhg Pharmaceutical Joint-Stock Co gained 4.6
percent.     
    Sentiment improved following rebounds across global markets
and as funds boosted prices of Vietnamese shares to improve
their end-June portfolio performance, analysts said.
    Analysts expect stocks to retreat in the next few sessions
as the index approaches a historically strong resistance level
of 640 points and on a lack of supportive news.
    The Philippine index erased early gains of as much as
2.3 percent to end marginally lower.
    Philippine stocks were up earlier in the session on Rodrigo
Duterte's inauguration as president. However, when the market
approached 8,000 points, "there was strong resistance.
Eventually, the market corrected in the afternoon," said an
analyst with SB Equities.
    "It went up too high, too fast."
    However, the index has gained 7.4 percent in the April-June
quarter.
        
    For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2840.93       2792.73      1.73
  Bangkok          1444.99       1442.66      0.16
  Manila           7796.25       7798.53      -0.03
  Jakarta          5016.647      4980.105     0.73
  Kuala Lumpur     1654.08       1642.21      0.72
  Ho Chi Minh      632.26        630.12       0.34
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2840.93       2882.73      -1.45
  Bangkok          1444.99       1288.02      12.19
  Manila           7796.25       6952.08      12.14
  Jakarta          5016.647      4593.008     9.22
  Kuala Lumpur     1654.08       1692.51      -2.27
  Ho Chi Minh      632.26        579.03       9.19
 
 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Mai Nguyen from Hanoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
