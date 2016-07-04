FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Vietnam hits over 8-yr high
July 4, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Vietnam hits over 8-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    July 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, in
line with broader Asian markets, while activity across much of
the region was subdued due to a U.S. holiday.
    "As the Brexit shock dissipates, focus is likely to shift to
central banks and data," Nomura analyst Mixo Das said in a note,
adding that "easing biases" from major central banks were
expected.
    Signs that the world's big central banks will give some
respite have helped drive a recovery for stock markets after a
bout of volatility following the Brexit vote. 
    Investors are also awaiting a raft of data this week
including the U.S. employment report due on Friday.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.8 percent at 0930 GMT, extending gains
into a fifth straight session.
    Vietnam shares rose as much as 1.2 percent to their
highest since March 2008, with local securities firms rising on
expectation of higher liquidity in the market, after the country
allowed investors to buy and sell the same stock within a day
starting this month, analysts said. 
    "The index has surpassed a strong resistance level
convincingly," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, deputy research manager of
Maybank Kim Eng Securities in Vietnam, adding the Purchasing
Managers' Index data for June was quite good amid concerns over
the macro economic situation.
    Foreign investors are still net buyers, and the index is
expected to reach 670 points, Lam said. 
    Singapore stocks edged up nearly 1 percent, led by
consumer goods and industrials. Thai Beverage PCL rose
3.9 percent, while Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
 closed 1.9 percent higher.
    Singapore's manufacturing PMI data for June is expected to
come out later in the day.
    Philippine shares closed marginally higher, led by
industrials and financials. Ayala Corp rose 0.7 percent,
while SM Prime Holdings Inc gained 1.6 percent.
    "Local markets may trade on weaker volume this week, as an
expected holiday declaration (Eid) may dampen trading activity,"
Manila-based SB Equities said in a note.
    The Indonesian stock market will be closed from July
4 to 8 for end-of-Ramadan celebrations.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2870.56       2846.37      0.85
  Bangkok          1454.56       1444.99      0.66
  Manila           7846.54       7830.35      0.21
  Kuala Lumpur     1654.84       1646.22      0.52
  Ho Chi Minh      647.96        640.3        1.20
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2870.56       2882.73      -0.42
  Bangkok          1454.56       1288.02      12.93
  Manila           7846.54       6952.08      12.87
  Kuala Lumpur     1654.84       1692.51      -2.23
  Ho Chi Minh      647.96        579.03       11.90
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Mai Nguyen from Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

