a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes
July 12, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    July 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks closed higher on
Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as risk appetite improved
after an overnight rally on Wall Street and as a new round of
monetary easing from Japan raised expectations of more stimulus
from global policy makers. 
    The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index set record
intraday and closing highs on Monday as last week's strong
monthly U.S. jobs report worked its way into financial markets.
 
    In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of
fiscal stimulus spending after a crushing election victory over
the weekend as evidence mounted the corporate sector is
floundering due to weak demand. 
    "Markets seem to be bullish about more stimulus coming from
Japan," said a Singapore-based analyst who did not want to be
named.
    While Abe did not give details on the size of the package,
it is widely expected to reach 10 trillion yen ($97.5 billion).
    Separately, the Bank of England meets on Thursday, and
Governor Mark Carney has already signalled that the BoE will cut
rates below their already record low levels over the summer and
possibly resume its 375 billion-pound bond-buying programme.
  
    Indonesia extended gains to a more than 1-year high,
driven by financial stocks.     
    Bank Central Asia and Bank Danamon Tbk 
gained 1.9 percent each. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT 
finished about 5 percent higher.
    Bank Central Asia and Bank Danamon are expected to be among
lenders named by Indonesia's government to manage funds
repatriated due to a tax amnesty that is expected to attract
billions of dollars in assets. 
    The Philippine index rose for a third session, with
financial stocks accounting for more than half the gains.
    The Philippines' central bank governor said its monetary
policy stance remains appropriate, citing ample liquidity in the
market and manageable inflation. 
    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co finished 3.3 percent
higher.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.9 percent, 
Malaysia was flat, while Vietnam recovered in
late trading to close higher.
    Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.9
percent to its highest since late April.
    
    For Asian Companies, click 

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                  
  Change on day                                  
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Singapore       2901.82     2876.14    0.89
  Bangkok         1474.92     1468.39    0.44
  Manila          7937.95     7865.27    0.92
  Jakarta         5099.533    5069.019   0.60
  Kuala Lumpur    1653.97     1653.87    0.01
  Ho Chi Minh     658.9       652.26     1.02
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2901.82     2882.73    0.66
  Bangkok         1474.92     1288.02    14.51
  Manila          7937.95     6952.08    14.18
  Jakarta         5099.533    4593.008   11.03
  Kuala Lumpur    1653.97     1692.51    -2.28
  Ho Chi Minh     658.9       579.03     13.79
 
 (Additional reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

