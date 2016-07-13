SE Asia Stocks-Buoyed on prospects of U.S. growth; Philippines hits 1-yr high

By Shashwat Pradhan July 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rallied on Wednesday as prospects of solid U.S. growth and further monetary stimulus in major markets whetted investors' risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.4 percent to 427.83, just below its year-to-date high of 428.22 hit on April 21. Robust jobs data from the U.S. last week has bolstered views that the U.S. economy is on a sound footing despite a slow start to the year. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that a hit to Britain's economy from the Brexit referendum could prompt the Bank to act, hinting again that more stimulus is on the way. "There is quite a bit of optimism about policy stimulus in the pipeline. They are looking at BOJ prepping to do more. They are expecting the BOE (Bank of England) to do something tomorrow. So there is an entire lineup of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Corporate Bank in Singapore. Philippine shares extended gains for a fourth straight session, hitting a more-than-1-year high, while Vietnam climbed more than 2 percent to its highest in more than 8 years. The rallies were aided by a court ruling that there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources within much of the South China Sea, which has been subject to territorial disputes by several countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam. "If the Philippines chooses to do some kind of a bilateral deal with China, they have got more leverage. So it means a lot of a China investments going into Philippines," Varathan added. In other markets, Indonesia rose for a third straight session to its highest in more than a year, driven by telecom and energy stocks which accounted for nearly half of the gains. Singapore edged higher as declines in the telecom sector were partially offset by gains from financial stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change 0358 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2904.26 2901.82 0.08 Bangkok 1478.29 1474.92 0.23 Manila 7977.7 7937.95 0.50 Jakarta 5116.238 5099.533 0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1653.61 1653.97 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 668.92 658.9 1.52 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2904.26 2882.73 0.75 Bangkok 1478.29 1288.02 14.77 Manila 7977.7 6952.08 14.75 Jakarta 5116.238 4593.008 11.39 Kuala Lumpur 1653.61 1692.51 -2.30 Ho Chi Minh 673.41 579.03 16.30 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Editing by Sunil Nair)