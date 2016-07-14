FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of BoE decision on interest rates
July 14, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of BoE decision on interest rates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Ruchira Kondepudi
    July 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets largely
closed lower on Thursday ahead of a policy meeting by the Bank
of England later in the day where it is expected to cut rates to
ward off the risk of a recession following Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
    Most economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE will cut
rates to a record low of 0.25 percent, followed by a
reactivation - probably in August - of the QE bond-buying
programme it adopted as the financial crisis raged in early
2009.  
    Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of stimulus
measures that various central banks are expected to roll out
soon, said Grace Aller, an analyst with Manila-based AP
Securities.
    While the European Central Bank is expected to keep policy
on hold at its meeting next week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe has called for a fiscal stimulus, expected to reach about 2
percent of GDP, following his recent election victory.
 
    Indonesia led the losers, dropping nearly 1 percent,
hurt by telecom and consumer cyclicals.
    Matahari Department Store and Telekomunikasi
Indonesia fell 2.1 percent and 3.5 percent,
respectively. 
    "It's just healthy profit-taking; there's no fundamental
reason," said Elvira Tjandrawinata, an analyst with Nomura
Indonesia.
    "The market needs a breather. Valuations are no longer
cheap, which is probably on expectations that the tax amnesty
will bring in prosperity to the economy..." 
    Indonesia has launched a tax amnesty programme that the
government, facing a sizable budget shortfall, is counting on to
bring home billions of dollars citizens have parked overseas.
 
    Vietnam shares fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by
financials and consumer non-cyclicals.
    Singapore closed marginally lower, before securities
trading was disrupted.
    The Singapore Exchange Ltd said securities trading
was suspended just before midday local time due to duplicate
trade confirmation messages being generated. 
    Thailand and Phillipine shares however bucked
the trend to rise 0.75 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Change on day                                   
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Singapore       2906.92     2910.65    -0.13
  Bangkok         1488.69     1477.61    0.75
  Manila          7956.14     7944.02    0.15
  Jakarta         5083.539    5133.933   -0.98
  Kuala Lumpur    1654.78     1660.39    -0.34
  Ho Chi Minh     666.69      675.12     -1.25
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2906.92     2882.73    0.84
  Bangkok         1488.69     1288.02    15.58
  Manila          7956.14     6952.08    14.44
  Jakarta         5083.539    4593.008   10.68
  Kuala Lumpur    1654.78     1692.51    -2.23
  Ho Chi Minh     666.69      579.03     15.14
 


 (Reporting by Ruchira Kondepudi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

