SE Asia Stocks-Higher on China growth data; investors shrug off France attack

By Ruchira Kondepudi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers, as reassuring Chinese growth data overtook negative sentiment after an attacker in the south of France killed at least 84 people. A gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President Francois Hollande called a "terrorist" act. World stocks were at an eight-month high on Friday although Europe ended an otherwise strong week subdued after the attack. China's economy climbed 6.7 percent in the second quarter, marginally better than the expected 6.6 percent, which would have been the weakest since the global financial crisis. "The fact that money supply and loans are also up suggests that China's pro-stimulus position should not be derailed, which will be quite supportive of wider Asia," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Corporate Bank in Singapore. Philippine stocks led the gainers in the region, up nearly 1 percent on the day, driven by telecom and consumer stocks. It gained 3.3 percent on the week. Indonesian shares were up 0.5 percent, driven by telecom and financials, after the country's trade surplus grew more than expected to $900 million in June. The index was up 2.8 percent on the week. Indosat and Bank Central Asia finished 2.3 percent and 1 percent higher, respectively. Singapore and Thailand closed higher; while Malaysia rose almost 1 percent. Vietnam bucked the trend to end down, dragged down by consumer non-cyclicals and energy shares. Earlier, Asian shares extended gains, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2925.35 2906.92 0.63 Bangkok 1492 1488.69 0.22 Manila 8030.06 7956.14 0.93 Jakarta 5110.178 5083.539 0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1668.4 1654.78 0.82 Ho Chi Minh 664.56 666.69 -0.32 Change in 2016 Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2925.35 2882.73 1.48 Bangkok 1492 1288.02 15.84 Manila 8030.06 6952.08 15.51 Jakarta 5110.178 4593.008 11.26 Kuala Lumpur 1668.4 1692.51 -1.42 Ho Chi Minh 664.56 579.03 14.77 (Reporting by Ruchira Kondepudi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)