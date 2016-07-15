FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher on China growth data; investors shrug off France attack
July 15, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher on China growth data; investors shrug off France attack

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Ruchira Kondepudi
    July 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers, as reassuring
Chinese growth data overtook negative sentiment after an
attacker in the south of France killed at least 84 people.
    A gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into crowds
celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at
least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President
Francois Hollande called a "terrorist" act. 
    World stocks were at an eight-month high on
Friday although Europe ended an otherwise strong week subdued
after the attack. 
    China's economy climbed 6.7 percent in the second quarter,
marginally better than the expected 6.6 percent, which would
have been the weakest since the global financial
crisis. 
    "The fact that money supply and loans are also up suggests
that China's pro-stimulus position should not be derailed, which
will be quite supportive of wider Asia," said Vishnu Varathan, a
senior economist with Mizuho Corporate Bank in Singapore.   
    Philippine stocks led the gainers in the region, up
nearly 1 percent on the day, driven by telecom and consumer
stocks. It gained 3.3 percent on the week.
    Indonesian shares were up 0.5 percent, driven by
telecom and financials, after the country's trade surplus grew
more than expected to $900 million in June. 
    The index was up 2.8 percent on the week.
    Indosat and Bank Central Asia finished
2.3 percent and 1 percent higher, respectively.
    Singapore and Thailand closed higher; while
Malaysia rose almost 1 percent. 
    Vietnam bucked the trend to end down, dragged down by
consumer non-cyclicals and energy shares.
    Earlier, Asian shares extended gains, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 
rising 0.4 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                                
  Market                Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                      Close        
  Singapore             2925.35       2906.92      0.63
  Bangkok               1492          1488.69      0.22
  Manila                8030.06       7956.14      0.93
  Jakarta               5110.178      5083.539     0.52
  Kuala Lumpur          1668.4        1654.78      0.82
  Ho Chi Minh           664.56        666.69       -0.32
                                                   
  Change in 2016                                   
  Market                Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore             2925.35       2882.73      1.48
  Bangkok               1492          1288.02      15.84
  Manila                8030.06       6952.08      15.51
  Jakarta               5110.178      4593.008     11.26
  Kuala Lumpur          1668.4        1692.51      -1.42
  Ho Chi Minh           664.56        579.03       14.77
 

 (Reporting by Ruchira Kondepudi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
