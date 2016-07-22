FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down on weak U.S. earnings; BOJ governor's comments weigh
July 22, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on weak U.S. earnings; BOJ governor's comments weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    July 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, tracking Asian peers, as weak earnings on Wall Street
and gains in the yen after the Bank of Japan governor's comments
on "helicopter money" monetary policies dampened investor
sentiment.
    In a BBC interview broadcast on Thursday, BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the idea of using "helicopter money"
to combat deflation, as policymakers in Tokyo gear up to expand
existing stimulus programmes. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.5 percent.
    "Regional markets are taking cues from the decline in Wall
Street. Corporate earnings have failed to impress investors, and
that has led to a downdip on sentiment in Asian markets," said
Manny Cruz, analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
    Also, "Japan may wait for further cues before engaging in
monetary easing," he added.
    Vietnam led losses in the region, weighed down by
energy stocks. The index was down 2.24 percent at 0235 GMT, on
track for a forth consecutive drop as investors took profit,
analysts said.
    "The index is expected to drop to 640 points before either
bouncing back or falling further," said Ha Le, an analyst at
Vietcombank Securities.
    Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp fell 4.8 percent,
while South Basic Chemicals JSC, the biggest loser on
the index, lost 7 percent.
    Indonesia extended falls from the previous session,
easing 0.7 percent after its central bank left key rates
unchanged on Thursday, against market expectations for another
cut. 
    The Philippines snapped three days of gains to fall
0.5 percent, with SM Prime Holdings Inc leading the
losses.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                              
  Change at 0455 GMT                                         
  Market              Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2928.7        2940.48         -0.40
  Bangkok             1499.99       1502.7          -0.18
  Manila              8066.01       8102.3          -0.45
  Jakarta             5180.893      5216.973        -0.69
  Kuala Lumpur        1656.16       1657.54         -0.08
  Ho Chi Minh         647.11        659.57          -1.89
                                                    
  Change on year                                    
  Market              Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore           2928.7        2882.73         1.59
  Bangkok             1499.99       1288.02         16.46
  Manila              8066.01       6952.08         16.02
  Jakarta             5180.893      4593.008        12.80
  Kuala Lumpur        1656.16       1692.51         -2.15
  Ho Chi Minh         647.11        579.03          11.76
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
