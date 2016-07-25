FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls on weak economic data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls on weak economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    July 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
finished higher on Monday except Singapore, which posted losses
after the city-state's headline consumer price index fell in
June on a year-on-year basis, down for the 20th consecutive
month.
     The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in June fell 0.7
percent from a year earlier, after dropping 1.6 percent in May.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a decline of 1.1
percent in June. 
    Singapore's economic growth remains sluggish, and its
performance in the second half of this year will not be too
different from the first half, Ravi Menon, managing director,
Monetary Authority of Singapore, said at a news conference on
Monday. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.5 percent,
dragged down by consumer goods and consumer services stocks.
    Taxi and car rental group Comfortdelgro Corp and
Capitaland Mall Trust were among the biggest losers on
the index.
    Meanwhile, other Southeast Asian markets posted meagre
gains, ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting
on Tuesday in which the Fed is expected to hold interest rates. 
    According to a Reuters poll, the U.S. Federal Reserve will
wait until the fourth quarter before raising the interest rates,
likely in December after the presidential election. 
   The Bank of Japan is expected to ease policy later this
month, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters,
who said a combination of measures would be used in another
attempt to boost anaemic inflation. 
    Philippine shares closed up 0.3 percent, led by
financials and consumer cyclicals. 
    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co and Bank of the
Philippine Islands gained 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent,
respectively.
    Stocks rose more than 1 percent earlier during the session
as investors looked forward to President Rodrigo Duterte's first
public address since his appointment.
    Duterte, who became the 16th president of the Philippines on
May 30, vowed to push for several economic reforms to support
the economy, including easing tax rules, streamlining investment
applications, and relaxing the secrecy law on bank deposits.
 
    Malaysian stocks gained 0.7 percent, driven by
consumer cyclicals and financial stocks.
    Malayan Banking Bhd and Hong Leong Bank Bhd
 were 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent higher, respectively.
        
   For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                  
  Change on day                                  
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Singapore       2929.85     2945.35    -0.53
  Bangkok         1512.66     1509.13    0.23
  Manila          8049.13     8025.35    0.30
  Jakarta         5220.802    5197.251   0.45
  Kuala Lumpur    1668.26     1657.42    0.65
  Ho Chi Minh     649.3       649.87     -0.09
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2929.85     2882.73    1.63
  Bangkok         1512.66     1288.02    17.44
  Manila          8049.13     6952.08    15.78
  Jakarta         5220.802    4593.008   13.67
  Kuala Lumpur    1668.26     1692.51    -1.43
  Ho Chi Minh     649.3       579.03     12.14
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.