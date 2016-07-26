FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Tepid ahead of Fed, BOJ meeting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tepid ahead of Fed, BOJ meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    July 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
cautious on Tuesday as investors steered away from risky assets
ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates
steady on Wednesday, but traders will be closely parsing its
statement for clues on policy direction. 
    "Investors are on a wait-and-see mode right now, ahead of
the Fed meeting," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with
Sunsecurities Inc.
    "We don't know what the impact of Brexit is and it'll be a
big risk for the U.S. to hike interest rates so soon."
    Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to ease policy
later this month, according to a majority of economists polled
by Reuters, who said a combination of measures would be used in
another attempt to boost anaemic inflation. 
    "Japan is in a risky situation right now, but we definitely
are expecting some sort of an economic easing in Japan," said
Macanaig.
    Vietnam shares led the losses in the region and were
on track for a sixth session of falls. 
    The market is likely to remain in a "short-term cumulative
correcting phase before confirming trend in the medium- and
long-term," Vietcombank Securities said in a note.
    Energy stocks were among the top losers, with Petrovietnam
Gas Joint Stock Corp easing 4.8 percent.
    Singapore shares were down for a second day, with
industrials accounting for most of the decline. 
    Singapore's industrial production in June fell slightly more
than expected from a year earlier, as sharp falls in marine and
offshore engineering output and pharmaceuticals production
offset a jump in electronics output. 
    Philippine shares gained as much as 0.5 percent after
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to push for several
economic reforms to support the economy.    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKET   
  STOCK MARKETS                                              
  Change at 0419 GMT                                         
  Market              Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2918.68       2929.85         -0.38
  Bangkok             1512.57       1512.66         -0.01
  Manila              7369.68       7376.41         -0.09
  Jakarta             5213.92       5220.802        -0.13
  Kuala Lumpur        1663.77       1668.26         -0.27
  Ho Chi Minh         644.15        649.3           -0.79
                                                    
  Change on year                                    
  Market              Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore           2918.68       2882.73         1.25
  Bangkok             1512.57       1288.02         17.43
  Manila              7369.68       6952.08         6.01
  Jakarta             5213.92       4593.008        13.52
  Kuala Lumpur        1663.77       1692.51         -1.70
  Ho Chi Minh         644.15        579.03          11.25
 
    

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.