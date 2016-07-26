FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    July 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets remained
cautious on Tuesday as traders kept their distance from
high-risk assets in emerging markets ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings due later this week.
    While the Fed is not expected to hike rates in July,
investors are wary in case it acknowledges a recent improvement
in U.S. economic data in a way that amplifies the risk of a move
later in the year. 
    Traders have priced in a 26 percent chance of a rate hike in
September, and a 56 percent chance in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool. 
    "Investors are on a wait-and-see mode right now, ahead of
the Fed meeting," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst with
Sunsecurities Inc.
    "We don't know what the impact of Brexit is and it'll be a
big risk for the U.S. to hike interest rates so soon."
    "Regional markets will mostly be flat in the coming days,
and will take cues from the U.S. that will lead world markets,"
he added.
    Investors in the region, while wary of the Fed meeting
outcome, were still largely hopeful of the likelihood of
economic stimulus in Japan.
    The Bank of Japan is expected to ease policy later this
month, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters,
who said a combination of measures would be used in another
attempt to boost anaemic inflation. 
    "Japan is in a risky situation right now, but we are
definitely expecting an economic easing in Japan," said
Macanaig.
    Malaysia ended down 0.4 percent, with consumer
cyclicals weighing the most on the index. 
    Genting Bhd was the biggest percentage loser on
the index, dropping 2.35 percent.
    The market is likely to remain in a "short-term cumulative
correcting phase before confirming trend in the medium- and
long-term," Vietcombank Securities said in a note.
    Shares of Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp slipped
4.8 percent, tracking a fall in global oil prices, which hit
their lowest since May. 
    Singapore shares reversed their initial losses and
closed 0.1 percent higher, shrugging off the industrial
production data for June that showed a weaker-than-expected fall
from last year. 
    Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust was the
biggest gainer.
    Thai stocks slipped 0.5 percent after trading flat
in the early session, hammered by energy stocks.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKET
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change on day                                               
  Market             Current       Previous close    Pct Move
  Singapore          2933.44       2929.85           0.12
  Bangkok            1504.81       1512.66           -0.52
  Manila             8024.54       8049.13           -0.31
  Jakarta            5224.395      5220.802          0.07
  Kuala Lumpur       1661.42       1668.26           -0.41
  Ho Chi Minh        648.59        649.3             -0.11
                                                     
  Change on year                                     
  Market             Current       End 2015          Pct Move
  Singapore          2933.44       2882.73           1.76
  Bangkok            1504.81       1288.02           16.83
  Manila             8024.54       6952.08           15.43
  Jakarta            5224.395      4593.008          13.75
  Kuala Lumpur       1661.42       1692.51           -1.84
  Ho Chi Minh        648.59        579.03            12.01
  

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.