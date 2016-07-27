FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on expectations of BOJ stimulus; Indonesia outperforms
July 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on expectations of BOJ stimulus; Indonesia outperforms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday, boosted by expectations of fresh stimulus from the
Bank of Japan, and ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
    Japan's government on Friday is likely to inject 6 trillion
yen ($56.90 billion) in direct fiscal outlays into the economy
over the next few years under a planned stimulus package, double
the amount initially planned, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
 
    "The hope of stimulus from Japan had diminished a couple of
weeks back, but recent reports on the likelihood of one have got
the markets upbeat again," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Manila-based Asiasec Equities.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday as
policymakers hold out for more evidence of a pickup in
inflation. 
    Indonesia stocks outperformed other markets in the
region, rising as much as 1.5 percent to its highest since May
27, 2015. Financials and utilities led the gains, with Bank
Central Asia Tbk PT up 1.9 percent and Perusahaan Gas
Negara Tbk PT adding 5.1 percent.
    Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed World Bank
managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati as the country's new
finance minister, among a wider cabinet reshuffle aimed at
increasing the effectiveness of his team. 
    Philippine shares shrugged off data showing a weak
budget balance and gained 0.5 percent, led by consumer cyclicals
and consumer staples.
    The Philippines had a budget deficit of 120.3 billion pesos
($2.56 billion) in the first half, compared with a surplus of
13.7 billion pesos in the year-ago period. 
    Realtor SM Investments Corp and restaurant chain
Jollibee Food were the biggest gainers.
    Thailand shares gained 0.6 percent as June exports
fell less than expected, while Singapore and Malaysia
 remained flat.     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Change at 0441                                   
 GMT                                       
  Market            Current     Previous   Pct Move
                                Close      
  Singapore         2934.4      2933.44    0.03
  Bangkok           1513.17     1504.81    0.56
  Manila            8066.32     8024.54    0.52
  Jakarta           5276.605    5224.395   1.00
  Kuala Lumpur      1662.58     1661.42    0.07
  Ho Chi Minh       651.91      648.59     0.51
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market            Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore         2934.4      2882.73    1.79
  Bangkok           1513.17     1288.02    17.48
  Manila            8066.32     6952.08    16.03
  Jakarta           5276.605    4593.008   14.88
  Kuala Lumpur      1662.58     1692.51    -1.77
  Ho Chi Minh       651.91      579.03     12.59
 ($1 = 105.4400 yen)

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Hanna Paul;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

