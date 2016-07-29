FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as BOJ stimulus disappoints investors
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall as BOJ stimulus disappoints investors

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    July 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday, in line with their Asian peers as the Bank of Japan's
stimulus measures disappointed investors.
    The Japanese central bank expanded stimulus by doubling
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure
from the government and financial markets for bolder action, but
disappointing investors who had set their hearts on more
audacious measures. 
    It held its negative interest rates at -0.1 percent, and
maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775
billion) as well as the pace of purchases for other assets
including government bonds.
    "The results of the meeting have definitely confounded
markets. Traders were expecting a much heftier stimulus
package," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital
Securities Inc in Manila.
    "The unchanged interest rates and modest stimulus package
mean that the Brexit effect is not as bad. It is a vote of
confidence in terms of global growth, and will give investors
confidence in the long term."
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 dipped 0.3 percent after hitting the highest
level since Aug. 11.
    Singapore shares led the losses, dragged down by
financials. Index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd,
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas
Bank were among the top percentage losers, on mounting
concerns about loans to the oil and gas sector after Swiber
Holdings on Thursday filed for liquidation.
 
    Vietnam shares were on track to end their two
sessions of gains, with consumer non-cyclicals the biggest
percentage losers.
    Indonesian shares bucked the trend and rose for a
fifth straight session to hit their highest since May 2015,
driven by telecoms and consumer cyclicals.
    Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained
3.2 percent, while automobile spare-part distributor Astra
International Tbk PT rose 4.4 percent. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change at 0447 GMT                                          
  Market              Current       Previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2883.87       2918.62          -1.19
  Bangkok             1524.38       1524.58          -0.01
  Manila              8017.1        8024.98          -0.10
  Jakarta             5322.786      5299.213         0.44
  Kuala Lumpur        1656.18       1658.5           -0.14
  Ho Chi Minh         655.6         657.14           -0.23
                                                     
  Change on year                                     
  Market              Current       End 2015         Pct Move
  Singapore           2883.87       2882.73          0.04
  Bangkok             1524.38       1288.02          18.35
  Manila              8017.1        6952.08          15.32
  Jakarta             5322.786      4593.008         15.89
  Kuala Lumpur        1656.18       1692.51          -2.15
  Ho Chi Minh         655.6         579.03           13.22
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
