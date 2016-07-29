FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Battered after BOJ stimulus fails to appease investors
July 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Battered after BOJ stimulus fails to appease investors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    July 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Friday, in line with other Asian markets that were
battered after the Bank of Japan's monetary easing programme
disappointed investors.
    The Japanese central bank expanded stimulus by doubling
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure
from the government and financial markets for bolder action. 
 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.68 percent.
    "The meeting's results have definitely confounded markets.
Traders were expecting a much heftier stimulus package," said
Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in
Manila.
    Singapore shares dropped 1.7 percent to post its
biggest percentage loss since June 24. The index was dragged
down by financial stocks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United
Overseas Bank, which declined on mounting concerns
about loans to the oil and gas sector after Swiber Holdings
 on Thursday filed for liquidation. 
    The index snapped four straight weekly gains to post a loss
of 2.62 percent this week, but grew 0.98 percent on the month.
    Indonesia slid 1.6 percent after losing its early
gains, with consumer non-cyclicals being the worst performer on
the index. It climbed 0.36 percent on the week and posted a
monthly gain of 3.97 percent.
    Indonesia's biggest cigarette maker by market value, PT
Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, slumped 9.7 percent.
    Thai stocks were the biggest monthly gainers in the
region, up 5.47 percent this month.
            
    For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                         
  Change on day                                         
  Market           Current    Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2868.69    2918.62          -1.71
  Bangkok          1524.07    1524.58          -0.03
  Manila           7963.11    8024.98          -0.77
  Jakarta          5215.994   5299.213         -1.57
  Kuala Lumpur     1653.26    1658.5           -0.32
 Ho Chi Minh       652.23     657.14           -0.75
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market           Current    End 2015         Pct Move
  Singapore        2868.69    2882.73          -0.49
  Bangkok          1524.07    1288.02          18.33
  Manila           7963.11    6952.08          14.54
  Jakarta          5215.994   4593.008         13.56
  Kuala Lumpur     1653.26    1692.51          -2.32
 Ho Chi Minh       652.23     579.03           12.64
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
