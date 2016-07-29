SE Asia Stocks-Battered after BOJ stimulus fails to appease investors

By Aparajita Saxena July 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday, in line with other Asian markets that were battered after the Bank of Japan's monetary easing programme disappointed investors. The Japanese central bank expanded stimulus by doubling purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), yielding to pressure from the government and financial markets for bolder action. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.68 percent. "The meeting's results have definitely confounded markets. Traders were expecting a much heftier stimulus package," said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila. Singapore shares dropped 1.7 percent to post its biggest percentage loss since June 24. The index was dragged down by financial stocks such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank, which declined on mounting concerns about loans to the oil and gas sector after Swiber Holdings on Thursday filed for liquidation. The index snapped four straight weekly gains to post a loss of 2.62 percent this week, but grew 0.98 percent on the month. Indonesia slid 1.6 percent after losing its early gains, with consumer non-cyclicals being the worst performer on the index. It climbed 0.36 percent on the week and posted a monthly gain of 3.97 percent. Indonesia's biggest cigarette maker by market value, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, slumped 9.7 percent. Thai stocks were the biggest monthly gainers in the region, up 5.47 percent this month. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2868.69 2918.62 -1.71 Bangkok 1524.07 1524.58 -0.03 Manila 7963.11 8024.98 -0.77 Jakarta 5215.994 5299.213 -1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1653.26 1658.5 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 652.23 657.14 -0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2868.69 2882.73 -0.49 Bangkok 1524.07 1288.02 18.33 Manila 7963.11 6952.08 14.54 Jakarta 5215.994 4593.008 13.56 Kuala Lumpur 1653.26 1692.51 -2.32 Ho Chi Minh 652.23 579.03 12.64 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)