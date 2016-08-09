FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Higher as soft Chinese inflation data spurs hopes of stimulus
August 9, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Higher as soft Chinese inflation data spurs hopes of stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Removes all references to Singapore stock exchange as it was
closed on account of market holiday)
    By Anusha Ravindranath
    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks closed higher
on Tuesday, as China's consumer inflation eased in July, with
sentiment across the region up on hopes of further policy easing
if needed in the world's second largest economy.
    China's consumer price index rose 1.8 percent in July from a
year earlier, in line with analysts' expectations, compared with
a 1.9 percent increase in June and matching this year's low hit
in January.
    Low inflation means Beijing has room to loosen monetary
policy if needed, but policymakers appear to have disparate
views over how much stimulus is needed to stoke economic growth,
if any, and what form it should take. 
     "The lower Chinese inflation data gives investors something
to look forward to in terms of further policy easing," said
Victor Felix of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
    The Philippine index ended 0.8 percent higher, as
investors welcomed a bunch of positive corporate earnings. 
    Ayala Land, one of the top gainers on the index,
rose more than 2 percent after reporting strong half-yearly
results. 
    "I think here in Philippines, the movement is more focussed
on the corporate earnings this week," said Grace Aller of AP
Securities in Manila. 
    Thai shares closed up 0.4 percent, extending a rally into a
fifth straight session and hitting a 15-month closing high.
    Energy and telecom stocks led the gainers. Thai Oil PCL
 rose 4 percent, after booking a higher quarterly profit
on Monday.
    Vietnam shares closed more than 1 pct higher, helped
by a rally in the energy sector. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock
Corp was up 1.7 pct.
    Indonesia closed marginally lower, while Malaysia
 was little changed. 
    Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1
percent.

 
For Asian Companies click;      

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 STOCK MARKETS                                         
 Change on day                                         
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Bangkok          1548.21       1542.26      0.39
  Manila           8055.06       7993.58      0.77
  Jakarta          5440.293      5458.979     -0.34
  Kuala Lumpur     1671.71       1672.68      -0.06
  Ho Chi Minh      572.74        572.27       1.25
                                              
 Change so far                                
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Bangkok          1548.21       1288.02      20.20
  Manila           8055.06       6952.08      15.87
  Jakarta          5440.293      4593.008     18.45
  Kuala Lumpur     1671.71       1692.51      -1.23
  Ho Chi Minh      572.74        579.03       -1.09
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

