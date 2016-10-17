FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Yellen comments dampen sentiment
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Yellen comments dampen sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors digested
comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
    Yellen said on Friday the Fed may need to run a
"high-pressure" economy in order to reverse damage from the
global financial crisis that depressed output. 
    Her remarks, however, did not address immediate policy
concerns directly and didn't change prevailing views that the
Fed is likely to raise interest rates in December.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 dropped 0.6 percent.
    Philippine stocks closed 0.4 percent lower after
rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session. 
    Financials and utilities were the biggest losers, with
Manila Electric and realtor SM Prime Holdings 
shedding the most.
    Indonesian shares ended 0.2 percent higher, driven
by energy and telecom stocks. 
    Indonesia's statistics bureau raised its exports figure for
August to $12.75 billion from $12.63 billion, making August the
first month in nearly two years in which there was an annual
increase in exports. 
    Earlier on Monday, the bureau said the economy had a trade
surplus of $1.22 billion in September as exports and imports
contracted, against expectations for import growth.
    Indonesia has had a trade surplus every month this year.
    Thai stocks ended flat, having fallen as much as 1
percent in early trades. The index declined 1.8 percent last
week on concerns about King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health. The
king passed away on Thursday. 
    Foreigners were net sellers in the previous four sessions.
  
    They also cut their holdings in Thai bonds during the
period, according to data from the Thai Bond Market Association.
    Singapore shares closed almost flat, after declining
as much as 0.8 percent in early trades following data that
showed September exports declined less than expected, though a
grim outlook for the economy prevailed. 
    Malaysian shares lost 0.3 percent, while Vietnam
 fell 0.9 percent, dragged down by energy stocks including
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS     
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                 
  Change on day                                 
  Market         Current     Previous   Pct Move
                             Close      
  Singapore      2817.07     2815.24    0.07
  Bangkok        1477.34     1477.61    -0.02
  Manila         7358.21     7389.3     -0.42
  Jakarta        5410.303    5399.885   0.19
  Kuala Lumpur   1653.71     1658.97    -0.32
  Ho Chi Minh    680.95      687        -0.88
                                        
  Change on                             
 year                                   
  Market         Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore      2817.07     2882.73    -2.28
  Bangkok        1477.34     1288.02    14.70
  Manila         7358.21     6952.08    5.84
  Jakarta        5410.303    4593.008   17.79
  Kuala Lumpur   1653.71     1692.51    -2.29
  Ho Chi Minh    680.95      579.03     17.60
 
    

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Jong Woo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
