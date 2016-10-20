SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of ECB meeting

By Susan Mathew Oct 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, while Thailand posted its highest close in nearly two weeks with energy stocks leading the rise. Investors were watchful before the final U.S. presidential debate in the early session, and will keep an eye out for the ECB policy meeting later in the day. The debate was judged to have given no clear boost to Republican Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House race. A win for Democrat Hillary Clinton next month - now predicted clearly by polls - is also seen as opening the way for a rise in interest rates which a number of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised for December. Investors will also be focused on whether ECB President Mario Draghi will give any indications that the central bank will begin tapering its bond purchase programme. Oil prices dipped on profit-taking, after rallying in the previous session on a surprisingly large drop in crude oil inventories. Thai shares closed 0.4 pct higher in their third straight session of gains, led by energy stocks. Energy companies PTT Exploration and Production Pcl and PTT Pcl were the biggest gainers in the sector. Other Southeast Asian markets fell, with Vietnam declining the most, led by financials and consumer non-cyclicals. Real estate company Vingroup JSC and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC lost the most in their respective sectors. Indonesian shares declined for the second straight session, while Philippine stocks fell as investors booked profits after two consecutive sessions of gains. The industrial sector fell the most, with Ayala Corp and DMCI Holdings shedding over 1 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2842.62 2844.62 -0.07 Bangkok 1492.73 1486.28 0.43 Manila 7713.32 7721.57 -0.11 Jakarta 5403.69 5409.288 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1667.18 1668.27 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 686.39 688.89 -0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2842.62 2882.73 -1.39 Bangkok 1492.73 1288.02 15.89 Manila 7713.32 6952.08 10.95 Jakarta 5403.69 4593.008 17.65 Kuala Lumpur 1667.18 1692.51 -1.50 Ho Chi Minh 686.39 579.03 18.54 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)