FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of ECB meeting
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
October 20, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, while Thailand
posted its highest close in nearly two weeks with energy stocks
leading the rise.
    Investors were watchful before the final U.S. presidential
debate in the early session, and will keep an eye out for the
ECB policy meeting later in the day. 
    The debate was judged to have given no clear boost to
Republican Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House
race. 
    A win for Democrat Hillary Clinton next month - now
predicted clearly by polls - is also seen as opening the way for
a rise in interest rates which a number of U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers have all but promised for December. 
    Investors will also be focused on whether ECB President
Mario Draghi will give any indications that the central bank
will begin tapering its bond purchase programme. 
    Oil prices dipped on profit-taking, after rallying in the
previous session on a surprisingly large drop in crude oil
inventories. 
    Thai shares closed 0.4 pct higher in their third
straight session of gains, led by energy stocks.
    Energy companies PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
 and PTT Pcl were the biggest gainers in the
sector. 
    Other Southeast Asian markets fell, with Vietnam 
declining the most, led by financials and consumer
non-cyclicals.
    Real estate company Vingroup JSC and Vietnam Dairy
Products JSC lost the most in their respective sectors.
    Indonesian shares declined for the second straight
session, while Philippine stocks fell as investors booked
profits after two consecutive sessions of gains. 
    The industrial sector fell the most, with Ayala Corp 
and DMCI Holdings shedding over 1 percent each.        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market            Current       previous     Pct Move
                                  close        
  Singapore         2842.62       2844.62      -0.07
  Bangkok           1492.73       1486.28      0.43
  Manila            7713.32       7721.57      -0.11
  Jakarta           5403.69       5409.288     -0.10
  Kuala Lumpur      1667.18       1668.27      -0.07
  Ho Chi Minh       686.39        688.89       -0.36
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market            Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore         2842.62       2882.73      -1.39
  Bangkok           1492.73       1288.02      15.89
  Manila            7713.32       6952.08      10.95
  Jakarta           5403.69       4593.008     17.65
  Kuala Lumpur      1667.18       1692.51      -1.50
  Ho Chi Minh       686.39        579.03       18.54
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in  Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.